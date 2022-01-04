Mercedes Vision EQXX concept offers a mind-blowing 620 miles of range

EVs have a very big presence at this year’s CES conference in Las Vegas. Among the automakers showcasing new cars and technology is Mercedes-Benz, which has a brand new concept car that promises absolutely mind-blowing range.

Apparently the Mercedes Vision EQXX can travel a crazy 620 miles of range without stopping to recharge. Should it ever make it to the production line, that’s a figure that puts the likes of Tesla Model S and the 520-mile Lucid Air Dream to shame.

That’s enough to drive from Paris to Berlin, or New York to Cincinnati, Ohio. It’s also enough to travel the entire length of the U.K. (around 600 miles), provided you were able to drive in a straight line.

This is a concept, so unfortunately the car doesn’t actually exist in the real world. Still Mercedes’ simulations show that this car only needs 10 kWh of power to travel 100km (62 miles), which the automaker claims is equivalent to burning 1 liter (0.26 gallons) of fossil-fuel.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The EQXX also has solar panels on the roof, which are supposed to add up to 15 miles of range over the course of a long-distance journey. However, right now Mercedes is only promising that solar will power secondary features, like climate control and the infotainment system from a separate battery, rather than adding that power to the main power pack.

Still things like heaters and A/C need a lot of power, so minimizing their impact on the main battery will be a boost to your range.

The Vision EQXX has a 100 kWh battery, the same as the Mercedes EQS, though it promises to be half the size and 30% lighter than Mercedes’ current flagship EV. That lower weight means less power is needed for getting you around, and the smaller size means there’s more room for other stuff; not that EVs are particularly spartan right now.

The car itself weighs just 3,858 pounds, and has been optimized for maximum aerodynamic performance — both of which will help the car cut through the air using as little power as possible. Mercedes claims the EQXX is more aerodynamic than a soccer ball, and has a drag coefficient of 0.17. Soccer balls are usually around 0.20.

For comparison the EQS and Lucid Air Dream Edition have a drag coefficient of 0.20. The Tesla Model S Plaid, which Tesla claims is the “lowest drag car on earth” clocks in at 0.208.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Mercedes without the luxury in-car experience. That’s why the EQXX packs in a 47.5-inch mini-LED screen, with 8K resolution, which spans the entire width of the car’s cabin — much like the Hyperscreen inside the EQS. But this is a single continuous display, rather than three separate panels.

‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control is also included, and the interior is made up of vegan mushroom leather that Mercedes claims can be grown with 100% renewable energy.

Obviously this is a concept design, which means the EQXX isn’t going to be hitting the roads anytime soon. It also means we couldn’t speculate on price, though there’s no doubt that it would be priced at the higher end of the premium EV market. After all, the EQS starts at $102,310, and that doesn’t have quite as much to offer.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Whether the EQXX makes it to mass production or not, the features it offers could still make their way to future Mercedes EVs.

In fact, Mercedes claims that some of its features are already being integrated into production. I just hope that smaller battery starts being installed in other cars soon, because range is still more important than all the other frivolous luxuries electric cars have to offer.