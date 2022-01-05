OnePlus 10 Pro specs announced — get ready for the fastest charging phone ever

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Screen size: 6.7 inches (Unofficial)

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Rear cameras: 48MP main; 50MP ultrawide; 8MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery size: 5,000 mAh

Charging speed: 80W wired; 50W wireless

Size: 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches

We still don't know when the OnePlus 10 Pro will reach the U.S. after its debut in China next week. But when the latest OnePlus flagship does reach other markets, it figures to be the fastest-charging phone we've ever seen.

OnePlus continues to parse out information about the OnePlus 10 Pro in advance of the phone's January 11 debut in China, with the latest announcement confirming most, if not all, of the device's specs. Among the highlights is the phone's charging speed. You'll be able to enjoy 80W charging speeds for the OnePlus 10 Pro with a wired connection; the phone can charge up to 50W wirelessly.

We thought we had seen fast charging with previous OnePlus phones, ever since OnePlus introduced its 65W Warp Charge feature with 2020's OnePlus 8T. To give you an idea of how fast a phone can charge with a 65W charger, a drained OnePlus 9 Pro was able to get a 99% charge after 30 minutes when we tested that phone last year. Presumably, the 80W wired charging will help the OnePlus 10 Pro power up even faster.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will need that fast charging to quickly fill up its larger battery. OnePlus' new phone features a 5,000 mAh power pack, a step up from the 4,500 mAh battery that powered the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Here are the other key OnePlus 10 Pro specs revealed by OnePlus.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera

Cameras are a big deal for any phone, but especially OnePlus' flagship, where cameras had been the phone maker's Achilles' heel. That changed in a big way with the OnePlus 9 series, as OnePlus teamed up with Swedish lens specialist Hasselblad to dramatically improve the image quality of the pictures the OnePlus 9 models captured.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

We already knew Hasselblad was remaining in the fold when OnePlus published photos showing off the OnePlus 10 Pro design that included Hasselblad branding on the camera array. The specs sheet released by OnePlus also notes that the new phone will feature the second-generation Hasselblad camera for mobile as its imaging system.

The OnePlus 10 Pro's basic camera specs look to be unchanged from the OnePlus 9 Pro, as the new phone will retain a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide shooter and 8MP telephoto lens. The monochrome lens included on the OnePlus 9 Pro is a goner, and that's no big loss, as we found that to be a superfluous addition.

OnePlus didn't specify if the apertures are changing on its three rear lenses or if the telephoto lens will offer the same 3.3x optical zoom found on the OnePlus 9 Pro. We're also hoping to hear more details about specific features Hasselblad is bringing to the OnePlus 10 Pro, after the Swedish firm helped OnePlus improve color accuracy with last year's camera phones.

Up front, the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer a 32MP camera — a boost from the 16MP selfie cam on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro display

OnePlus didn't mention the screen size for the OnePlus 10 Pro, but we can make a pretty good guess as to what it'll be. The new flagship will measure 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches, which matches the dimensions of the OnePlus 9 Pro. That's a pretty good indicator that a 6.7-inch screen will be featured on this new phone, too.

But the OnePlus 10 Pro's screen will be slightly different from the one on last year's flagship. As before, OnePlus plans to use an AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. But OnePlus says the OnePlus 10 Pro will use second-generation LTPO calibration for its display, otherwise known as LTPO 2.0. OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau had promised as much back in December.

LTPO 2.0 is an updated version of the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide that enables displays to vary their refresh rate depending on what's happening on the screen. (Activities like scrolling get a faster refresh rate, while more static activities drop down the refresh rate to preserve battery life.) LTPO 2.0 supposedly offers smoother transitions, though we'll have to wait and see first-hand if that improves the overall experience.

Other OnePlus 10 Pro specs

We already knew that the OnePlus 10 Pro was going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, thanks to images from OnePlus' teaser announcement. But now the news is even more official. Qualcomm's latest system-on-chip promises a 20% faster CPU with a 30% improvement to power efficiency; the GPU should be 30% faster as well. Other highlights include an improved image signal processor, AI engine advancements and features aimed at delivering more console-like gaming graphics.

OnePlus didn't list RAM and storage numbers, only saying that the phone would offer LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus 10 Pro will run Android 12 via the latest version of the phone maker's Oxygen OS, and the device will sport dual stereo speakers.