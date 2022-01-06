2024 Chevy Silverado EV price, specs, release window and more

At CES 2022, Chevrolet pulled the curtains back on the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV. It's an all-electric truck that will aim to take on the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck.

In an official press release, Chevrolet spilled important details on its upcoming EV, including price, estimated range, horsepower, speed and towing capacity. Not only that, Chevrolet plans to pack the Silverado EV with some modern tech, including four-wheel steering, a massive 17-inch touch screen and Super Cruise, which the company refers to as true hands-free driver-assistance technology.

Below is everything we know so far about the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV Release Date: Spring 2023

Price: From $39,900

Power: Front and rear-drive motors, e4WD

Battery range: Up to 400 miles

0 to 60 mph: 4.5 seconds

Smarts: Super Cruise, 17-inch touch screen, myChevrolet app, new Linux-based software

2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Price and release window

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

At launch, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will be a six-figure car. Yes, when the car does land in Spring of 2023, Chevy will debut it with a RST First Edition model offering its longest-range battery, with an estimated 400 miles. Included with that range will be a sticker price of $105,000, plus additional destination fees.

After the initial launch of the RST First Edition, other models will start hitting dealerships. These models include the WT, RST, Trial Boss and more. Prices will start at $39,900 and will go up from there. Other trims will have MSRPs in the $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000 range and more.

Reservations have already started at Chevrolet's Silverado EV website. A reservation only costs $100, but purchases will still have to go through a Chevrolet dealer. Reservations are refundable. Chevy does mention on its site that, "Reservation does not guarantee vehicle delivery within any certain time. Final price is determined by dealer."

This could mean that a dealership could mark up a $39,900 Silverado EV if demand is high enough.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Power and performance

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is a beast in terms of power. It packs 664 horsepower and more than 780 lb-ft of torque. GM also estimates a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds, which is surprisingly snappy for a massive pickup truck.

In terms of towing capacity, we're looking at 10,000 pounds of maximum trailering with up to 1,300 pounds of payload. These numbers are for the RST model.

The WT model will sit at the low-end and is meant for fleet customers. These buyers will get 510HP and 615 lb-ft of torque. The WT model affords 8,000 pounds of towing and 1,200 pounds of payload. In the press release linked above, Chevy stated, "After initial launch, Chevrolet will introduce a fleet model with up to 20,000 pounds max trailering with the max tow package."

On the driving end of the equation, the RST First Edition trim will feature front- and rear-drive motors that will make its e4WD system. The RST First Edition will also feature four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension and a Multi-Flex midgate for expanded cargo capacity. The four-wheel steering will allow for tighter turning radii and better corner handling at high speed.

Both the RST and WT models will come with Tow/Haul mode, trailer hitch provisions and an integrated trailer brake controller and Hitch Guidance. The RST will include Chevy's Advanced Trailering System.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Battery and range

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

While there are multiple trims of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, all are being built on GM's Ultium Platform, designed for EVs. The RST First Edition will have a 24-module Ultium battery pack, which is a part of its "fundamental structure." Unfortunately, Chevrolet did not reveal the size of the Silverado EV's battery pack.

In terms of charging, the RST and WT models will feature public DC fast charging with speeds of up to 350kW. Chevy claims that drivers can get 100 miles of range from 10 minutes of charging.

Silverado EV owners will also be able to power other devices thanks to the 10 outlets available on the truck, giving a total power output of 10.2Kw. Actually, the Silverado EV can charge another EV using the available accessory charge cord.

RST owners will get some additional charging perks. They'll have access to Ultium Charge 360 "which is designed to simplify the overall charging experience, including access to more than 100,000 publicly available charging points in the U.S. and Canada."

2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Design and interior

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

The 2024 Silverado EV is a tall and aggressive looking electric pickup truck. Still, designers had to ensure a low coefficient of drag to ensure maximum mileage.

"The front-end design has been sculpted to efficiently direct air down the body side, significantly reducing drag and turbulence," as stated in a Chevrolet press release. "As a result, the Silverado EV WT is estimated to have one of the lowest drag coefficients of any available production full-size pickup truck."

Granted, Chevy stated that the Silverado EV WT has the lowest drag coefficients of "any available production full-size pickup truck," meaning that the company's tune could change once we see the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck hit the road.

The Silverado EV will only be available as a crew cab, with the back row pushed rearward giving six-foot tall passengers plenty of headroom.

The front will sit an eTrunk, a "lockable, weatherproof compartment" that "provides enough space to fit a large hardside suitcase and a multitude of accessory options for both fleet and retail customers"

The bed sits at 5-feet and 11-inches, which can be maximized thanks to a Multi-Flex Midgate, expanding it to nine-feet between the cap and the tailgate.

The center dash will be accentuated by a large 17-inch diagonal touchscreen display with a neighboring 11-inch driver instrument screen. There will also be keyless entry and hands-free start.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Driver-assistance tech and special features

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

Like any EV trying to compete with Tesla, GM is also working on its own version of self-driving tech. It's called Super Cruise, and with the RST First Edition, it will include Super Cruise, which Chevy claims is the industry's first "true hands-free driver-assistance technology."

Drivers can drive hands-free on "more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada."

As for the charging network, GM is going all out to ensure it can compete with Tesla's Supercharger network. Silverado EV owners can use the myChevrolet app to create energy efficient routes, even when trailering.

GM is shifting to a new Linux-based software platform titled Ultifi. It will allow for rapid and frequent software updates, allowing drivers to gain new features over time. Drivers will also have keyless entry and hands-free start.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Outlook

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

There's been a sudden wave of competition in the EV truck space, so it's no surprise the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has also entered the fray. Overall, it seems that Chevrolet is aiming its sights on the Ford F-150 Lightning, creating multiple models that start at $39K and move past the six-figure range. Chevrolet is also going out of its way to tell business and governments that it has them in mind with its WT model, which removes some of the luxury frills for what's needed most.

Even then, Ford F-150 Lightnings are expected to begin delivery later this year, as are Rivian R1Ts. With the Silverado EV landing in Spring 2023 at the earliest, it gives Ford a huge head start in this market.

Still, the Silverado EV is an important part GM's push to go fully electric by 2035. Considering the Silverado is Chevrolet's highest selling model, giving this truck an EV variant is a critical first step.