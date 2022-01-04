Live
Intel CES 2022 live blog: Alder Lake, Arc GPUs and more
All the news from Intel's CES 2022 keynote, as it happens
By Alex Wawro published
Intel will be unveiling some new products today (January 4) during its keynote address at CES 2022, and computing enthusiasts have a lot to get excited about.
We have good reason to expect Intel will be announcing some new additions to its 12th Gen CPU lineup. These chips, codenamed Alder Lake, are notable because they're built on a hybrid architecture. That means they have a set of high-powered performance cores and a group of weaker, high-efficiency cores on each chip, governed by an embedded microcontroller called the Intel Thread Director which aims to intelligently manage workflows across all cores for optimal performance.
A handful of Intel Alder Lake desktop CPUs were released late in 2021, but we still haven't seen any Alder Lake chips designed for laptops. We'll likely hear some news on that front during Intel's CES 2022 keynote today, as Apple's own hybrid M1 Pro and M1 Max chips helped the 2021 MacBook Pro outperform the lion's share of Intel-powered Windows laptops we tested last year. That's a big challenge, one Intel needs to answer if it wants to remain competitive.
Intel will likely also share some updates on the new Arc line of discrete graphics cards it announced last year. The first batch of Arc GPUs (codenamed Alchemist) is expected to launch in the first half of 2022, so this is a prime opportunity for Intel to announce more news about the products.
How to watch the Intel CES 2022 keynote
Intel's CES 2022 keynote kicks off today (January 4) at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. It will be livestreamed via Intel's website, and you can follow along with our liveblog to stay on top of all the latest updates as they happen.
We're just over an hour away from the start of Intel's CES 2022 keynote, and while we wait we're hearing some exciting news from other tech companies taking part in the event.
CES 2022 is in full swing, and while we still have two hours to go until Intel takes the stage we're already hearing some exciting announcements from other tech companies at the show. Stay tuned right here for the latest Intel news as we hear it, and make sure to keep tabs on our CES 2022 live blog for all the biggest announcements from the show!
