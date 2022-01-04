Nvidia Special Address CES 2022 live blog: All the latest news and updates

Nvidia may have pulled out of having a physical presence at CES 2022, but that's not stopping it holding a virtual conference.

Kicking off today, the graphics card giant will live stream a presentation and talk by two of its vice presidents. We can expect a suite of information from the latest in gaming graphics, likely tapping into ray tracing and Nvidia's DLSS tech, as well as what's next for the company when it comes to simulation and graphics technology to power autonomous vehicles.

There's a chance that we could see the rumored GeForce RTX 3090 Ti make an appearance, bringing in a new standard of high-performance enthusiast and professional graphics card to Nvidia's portfolio. Though it's very difficult to find where to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, despite it being over a year since the card was released, so more GPUs from Nvidia while there's still a chip shortage might not be ideal.

Then again, you don't need an Nvidia graphics card to get access to the company's latest graphics as there the GeForce Now with RTX 3080 cloud-powered game streaming service; expect to hear more about that and other streaming advancements from Nvidia's senior vice president Jeff Fisher today.

We're also hoping to hear more about gaming laptop graphics, say how Nvidia has enabled them to be more efficient and thus provide new versions of the Razer Blade 14 with more power and longer battery life.

And Nvidia is a big player in self-driving car tech, providing the chips and systems that help train and run the AI tech that allows autonomous cars to drive themselves. Ali Kani, Nvidia's vice president and general manger of its automotive division, is set to give the lowdown on Nvidia's next-gen car tech or at least the innovations it has so far.

How to watch the Nvidia Special Address

Nvidia's Special Address will start at today (Tuesday, January 4) at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. U.K. time.

You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, IBM Video and Facebook. But keep this page open as we'll bring you the latest updates as and when they happen.