Labor Day mattress sale: up to $300 off all Beautyrest mattresses

Get ready: Labor Day mattress deals are here. As retailers launch their Labor Day sales, we're seeing a huge uptick in cheap mattress deals. One of the best sales comes courtesy of Beautyrest.

For a limited time, Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off all mattresses. The mattress sale includes the Black, Harmony Lux Diamond, Harmony Lux Carbon, and Hybrid mattress lines. After discount, the cheapest mattress you can get is the Harmony Lux Carbon Series (twin) for $849, which is $100 off.

The least-expensive mattress in Beautyrest's sale happens to be the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series, which starts at $849 for a twin mattress. The mattress features Beautyrest's RightTemp Wave Foam, which keeps you sleeping cool and comfortable throughout the night. It also features Beautyrest's Gel Memory Foam, which is designed to offer pressure relief for an airy night's sleep.

At the top of Beautyrest's mattress line is the Beautyrest Black, which starts at $1,499 after discount. This line uses heat-wicking materials to offer the coolest sleep possible. It's also designed to absorb energy, which makes it perfect for couples.

All mattress purchases include a 100-night in-home trial. This mattress sale is valid through September 14.

