GameStop PS5 restock confirmed for this weekend — date, time and how to get yours

Last month GameStop started experimenting with weekend PS5 restocks. And it would appear the retailer was pleased with the results, as it will be holding another one this weekend on Saturday, May 28.

Details of this GameStop PS5 stock drop come via Matt Swider of The Shortcut. Matt is one of the most well-respected stock trackers around with highly dependable sources at practically every major retailer. He’s been able to confirm via his GameStop contacts that the retailer will be holding an in-store PS5 restock this weekend.

This in-store restock event will begin from the opening time of each individual store (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time). Matt has been able to confirm that only the PS5 Disc console will be available during this drop and on average each location will have around eight consoles available for sale — although, some larger stores are expected to have more.

Additionally, this PS5 restock will require you to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member. GameStop has gated all of its next-gen console restocks behind its premium membership program since early 2021, and we expect the retailer to continue this practice for the foreseeable future. You can get signed up below ahead of its next PS5 restock this weekend.

PowerUp Reward Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Reward membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has announced that Pro-tier members will get exclusive access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.

GameStop is also notorious for selling its allocation of PS5 consoles in pre-built bundles and this restock will continue that trend. There will be three bundles available during this in-store event. The cheapest will cost $718 while the other two will cost $812. All three come with a PS5 Disc console, an additional DualSense controller, and a copy of Gran Turismo 7, as well as additional items that differ depending on the bundle.

The $718 package includes a physical copy of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and a $25 PlayStation Network gift card. Whereas the $812 bundles both come with an official Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and then either a copy of MLB The Show 22 or Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. While none of these bundles are the cheapest way to score a PS5, at least GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items, so you’re not getting price gouged.

If you'd rather purchase your console online or don't want to stretch your budget to cover a pricey GameStop bundle, be sure to check our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest updates across all major retailers.

