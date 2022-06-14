About GameStop

GameStop is the world's biggest gaming specialty retailer. Founded in Dallas, Texas in 1984 as Babbage's, the retailer was rebranded as GameStop in 1999 and now operates almost 5,000 stores worldwide, including around 3,200 in the U.S. Known primarily for its comprehensive catalog of new and pre-owned video games, GameStop sells everything from classic retro titles to the latest releases for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. The retailer also sells gaming hardware and accessories. Over the past year and a half, GameStop has become the destination for many gamers hunting for next-gen console restock. It's also renowned for its excellent holiday sales, useful loyalty rewards membership and its trade-in program which allows customers to score money off by selling unwanted gaming stuff to GameStop.