What are GameStop promo codes?
GameStop promo codes are hidden coupons that can be used to lower the price of games, accessories, peripherals and occasionally even hardware. Like a lot of retailers, GameStop even allows you to stack some coupon codes on top of on-sale items for an even better discount. Using a GameStop promo code is a straightforward task, and can be done in just seconds.
Where can I find GameStop promo codes that work?
GameStop promo codes can be found on just about any given day of the week, and aren't usually limited to major sales events. However, GameStop is known for some pretty excellent sales around Black Friday so this is when you'll see the biggest discounts. GameStop coupon codes are regularly given out via promotional emails, but they can also be found on pages such as this that list the best GameStop promo codes currently active. Once you've found one, just apply it at checkout to score your saving.
What is GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro?
GameStop PowerUp Reward Pro is the retailer's reward program and offers some seriously excellent benefits (see below for more details). It comes in two membership tiers. The first costs $14.99 and the slightly higher tier costs $19.99 per year. Both levels primarily offer the same benefits, the only difference between the two is the former comes with a digital subscription to GameInformer and the latter comes with a physical copy of the magazine.
What are the best GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro perks?
GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro member enjoy access to a wide variety of benefits. The most compelling of those perks include:
- A $10 welcome reward
- $5 monthly reward ($60 annually)
- Earn 2% back when you shop at GameStop
- GameInformer magazine subscription (digital or physical)
- Exclusive early access to next-gen console restocks
- PowerUp Rewards Pro member only deals and offers
Does GameStop offer free shipping?
GameStop does offer free shipping, but only on online orders of more than $35. Alternatively, the retailer does also offer in-store pickup for free. This allows you to order an item online and then have it ready for collection at your nearest GameStop location. This is a great option if you live locally to a GameStop and are making a smaller purchase.
GameStop hints and tips
In addition to GameStop coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at GameStop:
- GameStop Deals page: On the GameStop website, there is a dedicated Deals section (opens in new tab). This landing page links to all the retailer's ongoing promotions and also includes clearance items for even bigger savings.
- PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: GameStop's rewards membership not only gives you $10 worth of in-store credit on signup, but you get a further $5 each month, as well as 2% back as points on each purchase. If you want to get the most out of shopping at GameStop becoming a PowerUp Rewards Pro member (opens in new tab) is a wise move.
- GameStop Newsletter: Signing up for GameStop's regular promotional emails gives you access to exclusive promotions, coupon codes and information all on the latest events. Plus, it's completely free.
- Trade-Ins: If you're visiting a physical GameStop store don't forget to bring any unwanted games, tech or consoles to earn trade-in credit. This is one of the best ways to save big at GameStop.
How to use GameStop promo codes
Using a GameStop promo code is a straightforward process that only takes a few seconds. Add any qualifying items to your shopping bag, and then head over to view your cart. From here, before you start checkout, click the "Enter Promo Code" button. Copy in your GameStop promo code and your final checkout price should update automatically.
Do note, that while you can often use promo codes on items that are already on sale, there may be some restrictions and some newly released games or hardware will be excluded. Before attempting to redeem a GameStop promo code make sure to read the full terms and conditions to avoid disappointment.
Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.
About GameStop
GameStop is the world's biggest gaming specialty retailer. Founded in Dallas, Texas in 1984 as Babbage's, the retailer was rebranded as GameStop in 1999 and now operates almost 5,000 stores worldwide, including around 3,200 in the U.S. Known primarily for its comprehensive catalog of new and pre-owned video games, GameStop sells everything from classic retro titles to the latest releases for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. The retailer also sells gaming hardware and accessories. Over the past year and a half, GameStop has become the destination for many gamers hunting for next-gen console restock. It's also renowned for its excellent holiday sales, useful loyalty rewards membership and its trade-in program which allows customers to score money off by selling unwanted gaming stuff to GameStop.
