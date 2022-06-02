Amazon opens invite-only PS5 restock registration — how to sign up

Of all the retailers that have offered PS5 restock these past few years, Amazon has been the hardest to track. Amazon PS5 restocks not only come unannounced, but they also sell out within minutes. Amazon is now changing how they tackle PS5 restocks by requiring that shoppers sign up for restocks via their sign-in page.

"To ensure that as many genuine customers as possible can buy this high-demand item, we sell it by invitation," reads the new sign up page at Amazon. If you sign up and you're invited to purchase a PS5 at Amazon, you'll get an e-mail invitation. You can sign up for the next Amazon restock via this Amazon link (opens in new tab).

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

How to register for the next Amazon PS5 restock

Registering at for a PS5 invite from Amazon is fairly easy. First, sign into your account (opens in new tab) and then head to the PS5 product page at Amazon (opens in new tab). The "Add to cart" button on the PS5 page has been replaced with a "Request invitation" button. Click on the request button and you'll automatically be signed in. That's it!

Amazon states that if you're invited to purchase the PS5, you'll get an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours. Amazon clearly states that it will not be able to accommodate everyone, so registering isn't a guarantee you'll get an invite or a console.

It's worth noting that registration is only open to purchase the PS5 Disc console. There's no registration button on the PS5 Digital page.