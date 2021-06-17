GameStop PS5 restocks will be available early to Pro members — here's how to sign up

GameStop will be offering Pro members early access to PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X restocks.

The news comes by way of an Instagram post from the official GameStop account and was first spotted by popular stock-tracking account Wario64. GameStop hasn’t yet expanded on how the early access scheme will work, but we presume it will allow customers who have signed up for its premium membership service the opportunity to purchase a next-gen console before anyone else.

It has been confirmed that this early access perk will be for “online consoles.” While GameStop did hold an instore Xbox Series X restock earlier this week, this Pro membership benefit will seemingly only be for online purchases of a next-gen console.

GameStop would not be the first retailer to have an early access window. Sony Direct has previously run a series of invite-only restocks, allowing a handful of specially selected customers the opportunity to buy a PS5 before later opening up the order queue to the general public.

It remains unclear whether GameStop will opt to merely hold a portion of its future PS5 and Xbox Series X allocation for this early access window, before opening the floodgates to anyone who wants to buy a console. This would seem the most likely course of action, as it’s doubtful that GameStop will decide to only offer next-gen consoles to its Pro members.

If you’re still on the hunt for a next-gen console there could well be substantial value in signing up to become a GameStop Pro member. The opportunity to purchase a console with less competition could be the difference between scoring that coveted order confirmation email and being left empty-handed.

How to become a GameStop Pro member

Signing up to become a GameStop Pro member is super straightforward. While there is a free PowerUp Rewards tier, this won’t get you early access to next-gen console restocks. To go Pro you will need to pay, but you do get quite a bit for your money.

Aside from priority access to restocks, other benefits of being a Pro member include double rewards points when you make a purchase, 10% extra trade-in credit, and a $5 monthly reward certificate.

Pro membership costs either $15 or $20 annually, depending on whether you want a digital or physical subscription to GameInformer magazine, which comes with the membership as well. You can sign up for Pro membership right now on the GameStop website .

Becoming a GameStop Pro member could make the tricky task of securing one of these in-demand machines substantially easier. While it definitely appears that GameStop isn’t guaranteeing stock to all Pro members, having early access is a great way to tip the odds of success in your favor.

If you'd rather buy your console without needing to resort to spending extra money on memberships, check out our PS5 restock hub and Xbox Series X restock hub for the latest stock information from all major retailers.