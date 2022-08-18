In-store GameStop PS5 restock coming soon — date and how to get yours

Mark your calendars: An in-store GameStop PS5 restock is slated for Friday, August 19. The retailer announced (opens in new tab) it will have PS5 consoles in select stores on Friday for PowerUp Rewards Pro members only. If you're not a member, bundles will go on sale on Saturday, August 20 for the general public. Alternatively, Amazon is accepting registrations for its PS5 bundles.

Details of this GameStop PS5 drop come via Matt Swider (opens in new tab) of The Shortcut (opens in new tab). Matt is one of the most popular stock trackers around with highly dependable sources at practically every major retailer.

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has announced that Pro-tier members will get exclusive access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.

This in-store restock event will begin from the opening time of each individual store (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time). As a reminder, this PS5 restock will require you to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member. GameStop has gated all of its next-gen console restocks behind its premium membership program since early 2021, and we expect the retailer to continue this practice for the foreseeable future.

GameStop is also notorious for selling its allocation of PS5 consoles in pre-built bundles and this restock will likely continue that trend. While bundles aren't the cheapest way to score a PS5, at least GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items, so you're not getting price gouged. Make sure you check our GameStop promo codes page for coupons and discounts.

If you'd rather purchase your console online or don't want to stretch your budget to cover a pricey GameStop bundle, be sure to check our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest updates across all major retailers.

