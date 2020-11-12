Colts vs Titans live stream: How to Watch Thursday Night Football

Colts vs Titans live stream channel, start time The Colts vs Titans live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday, November 12 on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon.

The Colts vs Titans live stream will determine who leads the AFC South. Will the Titans retain the title, or will Indianapolis snatch it away?

The money is on Tennessee, by a skosh: The Titans are favored by 2.5 points in this NFL live stream, per BetMGM. Whatever happens in this matchup, the teams will get another shot at each other just two weeks later when they meet again on November 29.

The Titans enter this NFL live stream as the favorites. They lead the AFC South with a 6-2 record, fresh off a one-touchdown victory over the Chicago Bears. The Colts, in contrast, are stinging from 24-10 drubbing by the Baltimore Ravens that pushes their season record down to 5-3.

This matchup will likely come down to the strength of the Colts' offense, especially its passing game. Can Rivers regain the composure he had in recent blow-out wins against the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals? If so, get ready for an intense contest as these teams battle for the divisional leadership.

How to watch Colts vs Titans live stream with a VPN

If for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX or NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Colts vs Titans live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it's also great for working around Netflix's georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn't in your neck of the globe.

Colts vs Titans live streams in the US

In the US, Colts vs Titans is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 5.

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Colts vs Titans game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Colts vs Titans is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Colts vs Titans live stream for free

If you just want to watch Colts vs Titans on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Colts vs Titans game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Colts vs Titans live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Colts vs Titans live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Colts vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Colts vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.