Cardinals vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Cardinals vs Titans live stream will allow fans their first look at the upgrades these franchises have made. This NFL live stream won’t disappoint when it comes to the excitement these high-powered offenses can bring.

Cardinals vs Titans channel, start time The Cardinals vs Titans live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

Kyler Murray is an electric quarterback and the Cardinals have always put talent around the 2019 rookie of the year. He’s had future hall of famer Larry Fitgerald to throw to, and just last year, the offense added DeAndre Hopkins to the mix. This year they added veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, running back James Conner and drafted wide receiver Rondale Moore out of Purdue in the second round. Again, Murray finds himself in a good spot.

Arizona didn’t stop with additions to their offense, they also upgraded their defense by signing three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt. He brings 101 career sacks (31st all-time) to a defense that was already in good shape coming up with 48 sacks last year, fourth most in the NFL.

The Titans have a former linebacker for a head coach in Mike Vrabel, now in his fourth season, but their offense is what will steal headlines this year. They’ve added pro bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to an offense that already featured the talents of A.J. Brown and the NFL’s leading rusher Derrick Henry.

Both Henry and Brown are coming off of great seasons. Henry rushed for 2,027 yards to become just the eighth player in history to run for more than 2,000 yards in a season. He also scored 17 touchdowns. Brown improved upon a very impressive rookie season in 2019 to catch 70 passes last year for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Titans are 3-point favorites against the Cardinals. The over/under is 52. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Cardinals vs Titans live stream from anywhere

Cardinals vs Titans live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Titans is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), which is why the more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Cardinals vs Titans live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Cardinals vs Titans.

Cardinals vs Titans live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cardinals vs Titans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cardinals vs Titans live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Cardinals vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.