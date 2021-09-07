Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL season opener online

The Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream marks the beginning of the Bucs’ title defense while Dallas looks to bounce back from a rough 2020 campaign. Both teams will look to start things off right for themselves and the rest of the league as they kickoff the season in this NFL live stream.

Cowboys vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream will begin Thursday, September 9th at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Tom Brady is now 44 years old and about to embark on his 22nd NFL season. He is going for his eighth Super Bowl ring and second in as many years with the Buccaneers. Personally, with Drew Brees retiring for the broadcast booth, Brady is poised for a few more all-time records including the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards as he starts the season trailing Brees by just 1,154 yards.

Though it’s true Bruce Arians and the Bucs are led by the most accomplished quarterback in history, their team is built in a way that would make any QB salivate. Most of Tampa’s supporting cast are back to help the team’s chances of a repeat including three-time pro bowler Mike Evans who caught 13 touchdowns last season and the Bucs leading rusher from a year ago Ronald Jones II.

The Cowboys are coming into the 2021 season trying to bounce back from a very disappointing 2020 season. Dallas’ season took a dive in week five when quarterback Dak Prescott broke his right ankle, ending his season.

Despite the injury, the Cowboys signed Prescott to a long-term deal worth $160 million after franchise tagging him the last two seasons. Prescott then started training camp, but then suffered a right shoulder strain and was held out of the preseason. Thursday night Prescott will see his first game action since that fateful Sunday afternoon last season.

Dallas is also hoping to have as much protection as possible for Prescott in the opener. All-Pro guard Zach Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and his status for Thursday is in question. By NFL protocols, Martin needs to pass two COVID tests prior to kickoff Thursday.

The Buccaneers are 8-point favorites against the Cowboys. The over/under is 51.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Cowboys vs Buccaneers live streams from anywhere

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Cowboys vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the US, the Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream will be broadcast at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday, Sept. 9 on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not a part of NFL Sunday Ticket this week, which has no extra games, just the Sunday afternoon games.

How to watch Cowboys vs Buccaneers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Buccaneers.

Cowboys vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Friday morning, though, so you're gonna be up late.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cowboys vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.