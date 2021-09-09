Browns vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Browns vs Chiefs live stream will be the first step Kansas City has to take to get last year’s Super Bowl loss out of their mouth, while the Browns hope to use this NFL live stream as their first brick in building off of last year's success.

Browns vs Chiefs channel, start time The Browns vs Chiefs live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Browns snapped an awful trend last season for themselves and their fans. Their playoff win over their AFC North rival Steelers marked their first playoffs win since the 1994 season. Now they will try to end another ugly streak; winning their first game. Cleveland is 0-15-1 in their last 16 season openers.

Their last week one win came when Jeff Garcia beat Kyle Boller’s Ravens in a 20-3 victory. Although Baker Mayfield and the Browns are coming off their most successful season in over 25 years the outlook is bleak when trying to get off their opening week schneid this season.

The Browns are facing the reigning AFC Champions for the last two years in the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes happens to be the biggest reason for K.C. 's success. He represents the next perennial MVP candidate like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or the now retired Drew Brees. Mahomes already has an MVP award in his back pocket and a Super Bowl ring. Now he only wants more.

Andy Reid said this week Mahomes would have a full backfield to help the offense as running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrell Williams are expected to play week one. Edwards-Helaire had been hampered by an ankle injury, while Williams was recovering from a concussion.

The Chiefs are 6-point favorites against the Browns. The over/under is 54.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Browns vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Browns vs Chiefs live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Browns vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, Browns vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), which is why the more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Browns vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Browns vs Chiefs.

Browns vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Browns vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Browns vs Chiefs live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Browns vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.