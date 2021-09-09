Chargers vs Washington live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Chargers vs Washington live stream has Justin Herbert looking to continue his maturation against an experienced defensive head coach. Ron Rivera and Washington will look to stifle the young Chargers’ QB in this NFL live stream.

Chargers vs Washington channel, start time The Chargers vs Washington live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After Phillip Rivers and the Chargers decided to part ways a year ago, Los Angeles was trying to avoid a lull at the quarterback position that often happens when a long-time franchise QB leaves town. It appears, thanks to Justin Herbert, they will.

The sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft enters the 2021 season looking to build off a great rookie performance that saw Herbert complete 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He took home the hardware for the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year, but his team finished just 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year and the sixth time over the last seven seasons. New head coach Brandon Staley takes over looking to help Herbert and the rest of the Chargers make it back to the postseason.

Washington is trying to repeat as NFC East champions this season as they replace veteran quarterback Alex Smith with another veteran in Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old will look to give the offense some consistency while Ron Rivera’s defensive line, led by Montez Sweat and Chase Young, try to live up to the hype surrounding them heading into the season.

The Chargers are 1-point favorites against Washington. The over/under is 44.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Chargers vs Washington live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Chargers vs Washington live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Chargers vs Washington live streams in the US

In the US, Chargers vs Washington is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), which is why the more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Chargers vs Washington live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chargers vs Washington.

Chargers vs Washington live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chargers vs Washington on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chargers vs Washington live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Chargers vs Washington live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chargers vs Washington live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.