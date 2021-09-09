Bears vs Rams live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Bears vs Rams live stream puts two teams who are in transition back on the football field in L.A., trying to take the right first steps in their respective new eras. The Bears turn to Andy Dalton to take over for Mitchell Trubisky and at least groom Justin Fields, while this NFL live stream will serve a much different purpose for the Rams’ new quarterback.

Bears vs Rams channel, start time The Bears vs Rams live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After 12 seasons in Detroit, Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams in the offseason in a deal that sent Jared Goff to the Lions. Both Stafford and head coach Sean McVay have not kept it a secret how they are flat out ecstatic to be working together. In an ESPN feature piece both admitted to being all but giddy for the opportunity to put their offensive minds together.

McVay is just 35-years-old and he’s already been named coach of the year, coached in a Super Bowl and has three playoff trips under his belt in his four seasons leading the Rams. He sees Stafford as the guy who can take his offense with Robert Woods to new heights.

Perhaps Stafford couldn’t ask for a better gift in his first start for the Rams, after all, the only NFC North opponent he has a winning record against is the Bears. He’s 11-9 against them.

But the Bears will try to knock him down a peg with Khalil Mack patrolling the line of scrimmage and Andy Dalton attempting to utilize weapons like Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney in a way that past Chicago QB’s couldn’t.

The Rams are 7.5-point favorites against the Bears. The over/under is 46.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Bears vs Rams live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bears vs Rams live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bears vs Rams live streams in the US

In the US, Bears vs Rams is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Bears vs Rams live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Bears vs Rams.

Bears vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bears vs Rams on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bears vs Rams live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bears vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bears vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.