Best Prime Day TV deals 2020 — biggest Day 2 sales

Prime Day TV deals are still going strong as we enter day 2 of Amazon's big sale. You'll find big discounts from all the major brands, including Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL, as well Fire TV Edition brands like Insignia and Toshiba.

There's a lot of selection out there in terms of size and picture quality, ranging from 32-inch sets all the way up to OLED TVs with big discounts. Here's all the best day 2 Prime Day TV deals.

Prime Day TV deals — top 5 sales right now

Best Prime Day TV deals

32-49 Inch TVs

Insignia 32-inch Fire TV: was $169 now $109 @ Amazon

Get the Fire TV smart TV experience along with Alexa in this Insignia 32-inch set. You get 720p resolution, all of the most popular streaming services and the ability to voice control your TV. View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

This inexpensive Fire TV gives lets you add a new smart TV to any room you want. Built-in Fire TV access means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. Currently on sale for $119, it's one of the cheapest Prime Day TV deals you can get right now. View Deal

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 no $198 @ Amazon

Don't require a 4K TV? Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $198. This Prime Day TV deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features Roku's platform — our favorite OS for streaming. View Deal

50-59 Inch TVs

Hisense 50" 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

Here's an inexpensive Prime Day TV deal for anyone looking for an affordable QLED. Amazon has the Hisense 5-inch H8 4K QLED on sale for $379.99. The Android TV features Hisense's quantum dot technology to deliver the richest colors possible. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and has a 240Hz motion rate. View Deal

Hisense 55" 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

We're bound to see plenty of QLED TVs on sale next month. However, if can't wait for Prime Day TV deals to begin, Amazon has the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED Android TV on sale for $499.90. That's $100 off and just $50 shy of its all-time price low. It features full array local dimming with 90 dimming zones, HDR support, Dolby Atmos, and a 240Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Sony 55" X750H 4K TV: was $799 now $572 @ Amazon

Here's a Prime Day TV deal you can get right now. The Sony X750H is an Android TV with HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Click the coupon code below the price to save an extra $28 and drop its price to $569.99.View Deal

LG CX 4K OLED TV: up to $503 off all sizes @ Amazon

If you're looking for Prime Day TV deals on OLEDs, here's a deal that saves you a whopping $503. Currently, Amazon is taking up to $503 off the entire LG CX Series 4K OLED TV line. For instance, you can get the 48-inch model for $1,496 ($103 off) or get the 65-inch model for $2,296 ($503 off). We reviewed the 65-inch version of this TV and found it offered an unparalleled picture with inky blacks and excellent crispness. View Deal

Sony 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,498 now $1,298 @ Amazon

OLED TVs are getting some serious price cuts during Prime Day. Currently, Amazon has the Sony 55-inch A8H 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,298. That's $600 cheaper than its September price and the absolute cheapest OLED deal we've seen thus far.View Deal

60-85 Inch TVs

Hisense 65" Roku 4K TV: was $699 now $629 @ Amazon

A 65-inch 4K TV for $549 is unheard of, but that's exactly what you get with this early Prime Day TV deal. Add it your cart and its price drops from $629 to $549.99. That's one of the cheapest 65-inch TVs we've ever seen. This 2020 model features a bezel-less design, Dolby Vision HDR support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku's excellent operating system. View Deal

LG NanoCell 65" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $699 @ Amazon

The LG NanoCell 8 Series of TVs offer local dimming and LG's quad core processor deliver the best picture quality possible for this price. Plus it comes with Alexa built-in for an effortless smart home control from the comfort of your couch.View Deal

TCL 65" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Not all Prime Day TV deals will happen at Amazon and this deal is proof of that. The TCL 8-Series is TCL's first high-end TV. It has awesome picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku smart functionality. On sale for $1,299, this is the second-lowest price we've seen for this TV. Just keep in mind, it's sold for $999 before.View Deal

Samsung 82" 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Big-screen TVs will see massive price drops during Prime Day. Take, for instance, this 82-inch Q60 QLED from Samsung. It's currently on sale for $1,799.99 (you must add it to your cart to see the price) and one of the best early Amazon Prime Day TV deals we've seen.View Deal

Streaming devices

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

We're spotting Prime Day TV deals on many of our favorite streamers. The Roku Premiere 4K, for instance, bring you 4K streaming at a very affordable price. Plus, it comes with Roku's excellent interface, a remote, and access to thousands of streaming channels.View Deal

Roku Express HD: was $30 now $21 @ Amazon

Roku's entire line of streamers is top-notch, but the Roku Express HD stands out as one of the most affordable devices on the market. Yet, it still boasts thousands of streaming channels, a customizable interface, and an easy-to-use remote.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

Our pick for best streaming device overall is typically a little pricier than other 4K streamers, but it's always been worth it. Roku has practically every app, plus its customizable interface and excellent 4K HDR support make it a must-buy for anyone looking for the right streaming stick.View Deal

Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $79 @Amazon

The Fire TV Cube has all the features of a Fire TV and Echo speaker in one device. And it's now $50 off at Amazon. Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K, control cable TV with your voice and more.View Deal

Prime Day TV deals — predictions

TVs are among Amazon's top-selling products on Prime Day. Naturally, Amazon's own line of Fire TVs tend to get the biggest price drops. According to the retailer, it sold "millions of Fire TV Edition Smart TVs" during last year's Prime Day.

So if you're looking for an inexpensive smart TV, a Fire TV Edition set will be your best best. These TVs have sold for just under $100. The Insignia 24-inch 720p Fire TV, for instance, was on sale for $99.99 earlier in the month. It's likely the 39-inch version of this TV could sell for $99 on Prime Day.

If you want a TV with 4K resolution and HDR support, Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs will again lead the charge. Expect to see models such as the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV drop as low as $199. Meanwhile, the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV could hit $299 or less.

We also expect to see Amazon Prime Day TV deals on TCL, Hisense, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs. Expect TCL and Hisense to lead the charge in terms of price drops with 50-inch panels selling for as little as $279. Meanwhile, 70-inch TVs could sell for less than $549, a price we recently saw over Labor Day.

Prime Day TV deals — OLED TVs

While the majority of Prime Day TV deals focus on LCDs, we expect to see a few deals on pricier OLED TVs as well. But don't expect all of them to come from Amazon. Last year the LG E8 55-inch OLED TV dropped to an all-time price low of $1,299 during Prime Day. However, that sale was offered by Amazon's competitor Newegg.

For OLED sales, we suggest keeping an eye on Best Buy. During Labor Day, the retailer took up to $1,200 off LG and Sony OLEDS. We predict that Prime Day will drop OLED prices to $999 — a price we've only seen once before. Currently, Best Buy is taking $1,300 off OLED TVs with prices starting at $1,499. Best Buy also has the brand new Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,199.99. If there's an OLED TV that can hit $999, this model could be it. Seeing it on sale ahead of Prime Day is encouraging.

In addition, eBay has the new TCL 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED TV on sale for $552.49 via coupon code "PFALL15". This is one of the best early Prime Day TV deals for many reasons. Not only is it the first time this TV is on sale, but this Editor's Choice TV is our top value TV of 2020. It offers amazing performance for the price, and it's now on sale for just $552 — that's a price we don't think Amazon will match.

Prime Day TV deals — Best Buy & Walmart

Amazon isn't the only retailer with Prime Day TV deals. Rivals Best Buy and Walmart tend to offer equally aggressive TV sales during Amazon's retail holiday. In fact, last year Best Buy mirrored — and on a few occasions trumped — Amazon's Prime Day TV deals by price matching Amazon and in a few occasions offering freebies that Amazon wasn't offering. If you recall, a few years ago Best Buy and Amazon hammered out a deal wherein Best Buy became a certified seller of Amazon's Fire TV Edition TVs. As a result, they both tend to offer the same prices, although Best Buy at times has better stock of certain models.

Meanwhile, Walmart tends to offer impressive Prime Day TV deals on models Amazon doesn't promote, such as Sceptre and Vizio. We'll keep track of every retailer's deals, but it's worth noting that when it comes to TVs — Amazon is just one of a few retailers with excellent deals.