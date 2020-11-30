The best Cyber Monday deals 2020

Cyber Monday deals are out in full force. Although the day has just started, we're already spotting some amazing Cyber Monday deals on 4K TVs, headphones, laptops, mattresses, and more.

Deals technically started over the weekend. However, previous years have shown that retailers tend to leave their best Cyber Monday deals for today. So far some of our favorite sales include 75-inch 4K TVs from $499 and up to $100 off Apple's new M1 Macs. The AirPods Pro are also back at their all-time low of $169.

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals on consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X still remain as elusive as ever. And while we have spotted bundle deals on the Nintendo Switch, they tend to sell out within minutes. We're hoping retailers will offer better savings as the day progresses. (Check stores like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart for the best console deals).

Beyond tech, we're also seeing epic Cyber Monday deals on kitchen appliances, such as Instant Pots, air fryers, and coffee machines. Premium machines — like those by Nespresso — have dropped as low as $99. There are also excellent discounts on mattresses with epic dollar-off discounts on some of our favorite brands like Nectar, Tempur-Pedic, Casper, and more. Expect to save as much as $500 on a new mattress.

New Cyber Monday deals will be launched throughout the day. Fortunately, the entire Tom's Guide team is here crawling the web for the best deals, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for today's best Cyber Monday deals.

Best Cyber Monday deals now

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Adorama

Nike sale: extra 25% off sale items @ Nike

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 (twin size) + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

LG 55" CX 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,396 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020/LTE): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

Hulu: was $5.99 now $1.99/month

Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $99 @ T-Mobile

iPhone SE: was $399 now free @ AT&T

iPhone 12: $99 with Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

iPhone 12: save $800 with AT&T @ Best Buy

Apple Mac Mini M1 (Late 2020): was $699 now $669 @ B&H

Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080: was $2,010 now $1,772 @ Alienware

Bose Bluetooth Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $758 now $548 @ Walmart

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299 @ Amazon

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $758 now $548 @ Walmart

TCL 75" 4K Android TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

Onn 70" 4K Roku TV: now $448 @ Walmart

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $149 now $79 @ Best Buy

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy

TCL 32" Roku TV: was $189 now $129 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $279 @ Best Buy

Sony 4K Android TVs: deals from $448 @ Amazon

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

LG 75" 4K Smart webOS TV: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Sony Bravia 65" OLED: was $2,799 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $179 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air (Intel): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Adorama

HP Pavilion x360 14t: was $829 now $679 @ NewEgg

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop is light and sturdy, with great performance and a comfortable keyboard. It's great for students and office professionals alike, with plenty of ports, 256GB SSD hard-drive, and fast AMD Ryzen 7 4700U eight-core processor matched with 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13: was $1,140 now $626 @Lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $199 now $159 @ Walmart

Great for students or anyone who just wants a cheap laptop to browse the web, the Chromebook S330 offers solid performance in a slim package. This 14-inch Chrome OS notebook is perfect for cash-strapped shoppers.

Gateway GWTN14-1-4RG: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $849 now $599 at Microsoft Store

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $349 @ Samsung

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899 now $749 @ Amazon

Dell XPS 13: from $930 now $881 @ Dell

LG Ultra PC: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

Alienware m15 R3: was $1,450 now $1,401 @ Alienware

Microsoft sale: up to $700 off PCs @ Microsoft

Dell XPS 13: was $849 now $649 @ Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch (4K): was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Dell

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals

Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Fire HD 8: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H Photo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $650 now $550 with free $50 gift card @ Best Buy

Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $110 now $79

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $174

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Bose Bluetooth Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Walmart

Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 85h: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

Bose SoundLink II: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $154 @ Amazon

Bose 700: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch SE: was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249 now $119 @ Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: was $449 now $219 @ Amazon

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $999 now $784 at Saatva

Tempur-Essential Mattress: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Tempur

Purple Mattress: was $599 now $549 at Purple

Allswell Supreme Mattress: was $985 now $738 @ Allswell

Amerisleep AS3 mattress: was $1,149 now $804 @ Amerisleep

Luxury Hybrid Mattress w/ bundle: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud

Casper Original Mattress: was $595 now $476 @ Casper

GhostBed Luxe mattress: was $1,395 now $977 + 2 free pillows @ Ghostbed

Beautyrest: up

Essentials Mattress: was $1,659 now $995 @ Tempur-Pedic

Saatva: $200 off $1,000 @ Saatva

Casper Duvet: was $199 now $179 @ Casper

Emma Original mattress: was $599 now $359 @ Emma

Nectar Duvet: was $179 now $90 @ Nectar

Layla weighted blanket: $30 off all blankets @ Layla

Tempur-Pedic Premium Soft Sheet Set: was $169 now $126 @ Tempur-Pedic

Best Cyber Monday $50 and under deals

Best bang for your buck Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

JBL GO2: was $48 now $29 @ Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Best Cyber Monday appliance deals

A must for home baristas Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $15 now $9 @ Amazon

Insignia Compact Microwave was $69 now $39.99 @ Best Buy

Magic Chef 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker: was $99 now $59 @ Home Depot

Ninja Foodi 8-Qt Cooker: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 pressure cooker: was $229 now $139 @ Walmart

Viking appliances: buy one, get one free @ Appliances Connection

Nespresso Essenza: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals

Lowest price Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

PS5: from $399 @ Amazon (check stock)

Xbox Series S & X: from $299 @ Amazon

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ MS Store

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Dell G5 gaming desktop: was $699 now $666 @ Dell

Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080: was $2,010 now $1,809 @ Alienware

Alienware Aurora R10: was $4,019 now $3,939 @ Dell

Best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Bundle HP Omen Gaming Bundle: was $1317 now $917 @ Best Buy.

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,899 now $1,349 @ Amazon

ADATA 15.6" gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080: was $1,969 now $1,819 @ Alienware

Samsung CRG5 27-inch monitor: was $399, now $279 @ Best Buy

Alienware AW3420DW: was $1,199 now $1,012 @ Amazon

Dell 32-inch curved monitor: was $449, now $329 @ Best Buy

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: was $959 now $832 @ Dell

HP OMEN 27-inch monitor: was $499, now $379 @ Best Buy

Best Cyber Monday smart home deals

Echo Dot w/ The Child Stand: was $64 now $38 @ Amazon

Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Best Buy

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $44 @Amazon

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Cam: was $124 now $49 @ Best Buy

Echo Show 8 w/ Food Network: was $144 now $64 @ Amazon

TP-Link RE650: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Echo Dot: was $49 now $18 @ Amazon

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $99 @ T-Mobile

Budget iPhone now cheaper iPhone SE: was $399 now free @ AT&T

Pixel 5: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

Pixel 4a 5G: was $399 now $199 @ Google

OnePlus 8 Pro: was $899 now $799 @ OnePlus

Galaxy Note 10 Plus (256GB): was $1,099 now $649 @ MS Store

Galaxy Z Fold 2: was $1,999 now $999 @ Samsung

iPhone 12 mini: was $699 now free @ AT&T

iPhone 12: $99 with Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

iPhone 12: free AirPods Pro earbuds + $150 GC @ Visible

iPhone 12: $150 Mastercard for T-Mobile/Sprint @ Apple

Best Cyber Monday streaming deals

Our favorite streamer Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Hulu: was $5.99 now $1.99/month

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 1080p: was $49 now $34 @ Best Buy

Roku Ultra LT: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

Best Cyber Monday fitness deals

Editor's Choice Fitbit Fibit Charge 4: was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Bike: was $459 now $299 @ Walmart

Best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals

Best under $100 UE WONDERBOOM 2: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

JBL GO2: was $48 now $29 @ Amazon

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $29 @ Dell

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart

Eufy RoboVac 11S: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

Roborock S4 Max was $499 now $429 @ Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Cyber Monday apparel deals

Save on hoodies, sneakers Nike sale: extra 25% off @ Nike

J.Crew: up to 30% off men's and women's apparel

Best Cyber Monday Toy deals

Lego toy sale: deals from $12 @ Walmart

Lego Architecture: up to 20% off all kits @ Amazon

Lego Iron Man Helmet: was $59 now $48 @ Best Buy

Board games: up to 40% off @ Amazon

What stores are having Cyber Monday deals?

Cyber Monday was initially meant to be a retail holiday for online-only stores. However, over the years the Cyber Monday has changed so that it's essentially a continuation of Black Friday. And since all brick-and-mortar stores now have an online presence, practically every store will have Cyber Monday deals. This includes online-only stores like Newegg and traditional brick-and-mortar stores like Walmart.

Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday

Black Friday was initially started as a sale for brick-and-mortar stores. However, as the sales grew, e-tailers felt left out from the holiday. As a result, the National Retail Federation created Cyber Monday in an effort to encourage people to shop online.

These days, however, the lines are completely blurred. Most brick-and-mortar stores have a large online presence and participate in both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So in terms of retailers, there are no major differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

However, when it comes to deals — shoppers tend to favor Cyber Monday. Last year, shoppers spent a record-breaking $9.2 billion on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe data. That obliterated Black Friday ($7.4 billion) and Prime Day ($4.2 billion) sales for the same year. This year with the pandemic, online sales are expect to soar with sales that are predicted to top last year's numbers.

What stores do Cyber Monday?

From Amazon to Zappos, practically every retailer big and small will have Cyber Monday deals today. And no matter what's on your shopping list — video games, Nike gear, AirPods — you'll find deals on them all.

Naturally, the bigger stores tend to get the most attention. Earlier this month Amazon announced that Prime members in the U.S. will be able to shop from over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase required. In addition, the retailer will have millions of items available for same-day delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas.

Meanwhile, Walmart is making it easier than ever to shop. The retailer is offering NextDay delivery, free two-day shipping, or in-store pickup on hundreds of deals. Plus, Walmart is offering curbside pickup at select locations.

Cyber Monday curbside and in-store pickup

The pandemic led to a summer of social distancing and the Cyber Moday 2020 holiday season will be no different. Instead of shopping in-store, what you'll find this Cyber Monday is plenty of same-day curbside and in-store pickup. This way consumers can get their purchases in a safe manner without having to spend hours inside a store or a mall. It also cuts down on shipping costs and ensures consumers can get their devices on time. During the early stages of the pandemic stores like Best Buy would limit the amount of people who could enter at once. Expect to see this procedure replicated at brick-and-mortar stores across the country.