Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019: The best deals right now

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals have kicked off with discounts on everything from Apple gear to washers and dryers.

Best Buy is our go-to store for many tech items. Year-round, the retailer offers excellent Apple device deals and we've also seen some excellent 4K TV deals from the retailer. In fact, one of our favorite Best Buy Cyber Monday deals right now bundles a free Echo Dot with any Fire TV purchase. This is a deal that even Amazon isn't offering.

So what other deals should you be checking out at Best Buy? The entire Tom's Guide editorial staff is on 24/7 picking out the best sales and discounts in Best Buy's deal-a-thon. Here are the ones we think are worth your time and money.

Top 5 best Best Buy Cyber Monday deals right now

Laptop and Tablet Deals

MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,399

The 15-inch MacBook Pro isn't dead yet! This fully-loaded 15-inch Mac is equipped with Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Originally $2,799, this deal drops the price of this excellent laptop by a whopping $400.

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $500 off, which is an amazing price for this config.

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,399 now $1,189

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a stunning 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology. Snag the 256GB model on clearance for $210 off at Best Buy right now. An excellent price and one of the cheapest deals we've seen for the 256GB model.

Pixel Slate Bundle (Core m3): was $799 now $449

This Google Pixel Slate is bundled with a free Pixel Slate Keyboard (a $199 value) and a Pixelbook Pen (a $99 value). This is the best Pixel Slate deal we've ever seen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 w/ $50 GC: was $649 now $549

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. Save $100 on this top tier tablet at Best Buy and get a $50 Best Buy e-gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1": was $229 now $159

The 2019 Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1" 1920 x 1200 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Own it now for $70 off at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" Tablet: was $199 now $99

Want a super cheap Android tablet? The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6" 1280 x 800 display, a quad-core CPU, and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $100 off at Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (w/ keyboard) was $959 now $599

The Surface Pro 7 was released this fall, yet it is on sale for a whopping $310 off. This bundle includes the base model tablet (Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD) and the black Type Cover keyboard ($129 value).

Apple Deals

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. This is their lowest price ever at Best Buy.

iPad (10.2 inch, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Save big on Best Buy and take $80 off the 10.2-inch iPad. This tablet features a bright and colorful Retina Display, a speedy A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID and up to 10 hours of battery life. And it supports Apple Pencil. It's been $20 cheaper, but this is still a solid discount.

Apple Watch S4 (GPS, 40mm): was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's water-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 40mm model for $50 less at Best Buy.

Apple Watch S4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $339 @ Best Buy

If you want the Apple Watch S4 with the larger face, Best Buy currently has it on sale. It's water-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $40 under its full price.

4K TV Deals

Buy a Fire TV, get a free Echo Dot: from $99 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, buy any Fire TV at Best Buy (all of them are on sale) and you'll get a free Echo Dot. That's one of the best Fire TV deals we've seen. It's actually cheaper than Amazon, which is not bundled a free Echo Dot. TVs start at $99.99.

Samsung 70" 4K Smart TV: was $899 now $549 @ Best Buy

With PurColor and essential contrast, this Samsung 2160p TV delivers colorful, lifelike pictures. It supports HDR10+, motion rate 120, 10W stereo speakers, 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. At $350 it's a great value 70-inch 4K Smart TV.

Sony 65" 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099

The XBR65X900F 4K resolution with excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and X-tend Dynamic Range Pro 6x. You can get it now at Best Buy for $400 off.

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,799 now $1,499

The XBR55A8G is one of the most affordable Sony OLED TVs we've seen. It offers 4K resolution alongside excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and even Google Assistant. It's $300 off.

Roku Ultra 2019: was $99.99 now $59 @ Best Buy

If you want a premium streaming device, but don't want to pay through the teeth for it, this is your lucky day. This super-fast 4K streaming box comes with premium headphones that plug straight into its remote.

Smart Home Deals

August Smart Lock Pro was $279 now $149

The August Smart Lock Pro is the best smart lock for a few reasons: It's easy to install, is compatible with a lot of other smart home devices, and can be augmented with accessories such as a wireless keypad (which you can also get for 20% off). This is a great price for a great lock.

Nest Learning Thermostat was $249 now $179

The first, and perhaps best smart thermostat, the Nest Learning Thermostat has a classic brushed stainless steel design. Plus, this smart thermostat learns your routine and tailors your heating and cooling accordingly, which saves you money over the long haul. It can be linked to many other smart home devices.

Lenovo smart clock was $79.99 now $39.99

The best smart alarm clock with Google Assistant, the Lenovo smart clock is small and unobtrusive, but has a bright touchscreen and good speakers for you to play music, get traffic and weather, and control smart home devices. This deal also includes 90 days of Pandora Premium and 30 days of SiriusXM for free.

Camera Deals

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera: was $649 now $449

The Alpha a6000 features a 16-50mm power zoom lens, 24.3MP Exmor APS-C CMOS sensor, and ISO range of 100-25,600. Capture high resolution images up to 6000 x 4000 and record 1080p video at 60fps. Get it now for $200 off.

Sony Alpha a6000 Two Lens Bundle: was $999 now $599

It includes the Sony Alpha a6000 body, a 16-50mm power zoom lens and a 55-210mm telephoto zoom lens. At $400 off, it's a tremendous value.

GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera: was $299 now $199

The Editor's Choice GoPro Hero7 records impressively smooth footage in sharp 4K resolution. With livestreaming and an enhanced time-lapse mode you can push your creativity. Save $100 at Best Buy right now.

GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle was $499 now $349

If you want the latest and greatest, this bundle includes GoPro's newest action camera as well as a selfie stick, head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC Memory Card, and spare rechargeable battery.

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body Only: was $2,999.99 now $2,799.99

The Nikon D850 DSLR FX-format camera (Body Only) features a brilliant resolution of 45.7MP and a fast Expeed 5 processor. It's a great camera for budding photographers and pros. Get it now for $200 off.

Appliance Deals

Samsung Gas Convection Range was $899, now $599 This freestanding range has a 5.8 cubic foot capacity, a self-cleaning mode, five burners, and a removable cast iron griddle. Burner ratings: 17000 BTUs, 15000 BTUs, 9500 BTUs, 9500 BTUs, 5000 BTUs.

GE gas range was $989, now $599 This freestanding gas range has a 5.0 cubic-foot capacity and five very powerful burners on top: 18,000 BTUs, 12,000 BTUs, 10,000 BTUs, 9,500 BTUs, and 5,000 BTUs. It also has a self-clean mode with a steam clean option.

Samsung slide-in gas range was $1,979, now $1,399 This slide-in gas range from Samsung has a 5.8 cubic-foot capacity, a warming drawer, temperature probe, removable cast iron griddle, and a special wok grate. It also has an attractive touchscreen control panel in the front. Burner ratings: 18,000 BTUs, 15,000 BTUs, 9500 BTUs, 9,500 BTUs, and 5,000 BTUs.

LG front-loading washer was $809.99, now $599.99 This front-loading washer has a 4.5 cubic-foot capacity, 10 cycles. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you select a cycle, start or stop the wash and get notifications using your voice.

LG Smart Wi-Fi Electric Dryer was 809.99, now $599.99 The companion dryer to the LG WM3500CW washer, this dryer has a 7.4-cubic-foot capacity, and can also be controlled using Alexa and Google Assistant. It's also available for those with gas connections.

GE Front-Loading Washer with Steam was $899, now $599 GE's washer has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, internal water heater, a sanitize cycle, and is Energy Star compliant. According to GE, it can clean a load of laundry in 37 minutes.

GE Electric Dryer with Steam was $899, now $599 With a spacious 7.5 cubic foot capacity, this electric dryer from GE can easily handle a large load of laundry. It has 13 different cycles to choose, including steam refresh, sanitize, and steam dewrinkle. It is also Energy Star certified, and is available in a gas-heated model.