Tempur-Pedic has gone Cyber Weekend wild — get up to $500 off and a free $300 VISA gift card with mattress and adjustable base sets
You can make big savings on a cooling adjustable bed in Tempur-Pedic's big Cyber Weekend doorbuster sale, but there's a deal on a different bundle you might well prefer...
You might not get the full benefit of buying a new mattress if you put it on a tired old box spring or a base that's seen better days. Fortunately, Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off + a free $300 VISA gift card when you buy a mattress and base.
For the biggest saving in the Cyber Monday mattress sales we recommend pairing the Tempur-ProBreeze with the Tempur-Ergo smart base to earn a $500 discount and get a free $300 VISA gift card too. It's a mega Doorbuster deal but it ends tomorrow so you don't have long to jump on this one.
Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses for all sleep styles, especially if you're dealing with back, shoulder or hip pain as NASA-developed Tempur foam is excellent for relieving pressure points. Here's a closer look at this big bundle offer...
You can save up to $500 at Tempur-Pedic when pairing a mattress and power base , and the cheapest way to get the full deal is by combining the Tempur-ProBreeze cooling mattress with the Tempur-Ergo smart base. It's not exactly cheap at $6,198 in a queen size, but for Black Friday weekend Tempur-Pedic is sweetening the deal by throwing in a $300 VISA gift card for free when you buy.
Is this the right deal for you?
This is undoubtedly a strong deal from Tempur-Pedic, a sleep brand that doesn't run sales all year round, so it's worth paying attention to. But does that automatically mean it's right for you? No. Instead it comes down to your individual sleep needs and your budget.
The Tempur-ProBreeze is $300 off for Black Friday and it promises to sleep up to 5° cooler thanks to a cool-to-touch cover, a layer of special cooling Tempur-Material and a ventilated foam layer to enhance breathability.
And because Tempur beds have a reputation for sleeping warm, these cooling features are a welcome addition. However the Tempur-ProBreeze is rated medium firmness, which could mean that back and stomach sleepers might find they sink too far into it for comfort.
The Tempur-Ergo Smart Base, meanwhile, is excellent buy if you want an adjustable base with smart features. It packs in adjustable lumbar support up to six inches, head and foot lifts, plus technology that'll automatically raise your head if it detects snoring.
It even comes with two-zone massaging and sleep coaching features, making this a base that help you achieve better sleep all round, and there's $200 off the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base for Black Friday.
All this adds up to a $500 saving when you buy the two together for Black Friday, and to sweeten the deal, Tempur-Pedic is throwing in a $300 Visa gift card when you buy.
Smaller budget? Try this bundle instead...
The Bear Elite Hybrid is the best cooling mattress you can buy, and there's 35% off at Bear for Black Friday (or 40% off if you use our TOMS40 code). But you can get it for half price with Bear's limited-time Adjustable Bed Bundle, pairing it with the Adjustable Flex Bed which is also 50% off, and the entire bundle comes in for less than half of the price you'd pay for the Tempur bundle. We don't expect this deal to be around for very long, though, so grab it sooner rather than later.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
More sales to consider
- Saatva: Our best mattress back to its best price with $425 off at Saatva
- DreamCloud: Our best value bed up to $1,149 off + $898 of free bedding
- Bear: 50% off our best cooling mattress bundle - a queen is just $1,199
- Helix: The best deal on our top side sleeper mattress – up to $749 off
- Nectar: Save up to $2,089 on top memory foam mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic: Luxe back pain beds up to $500 off + $300 VISA gift card
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jim is a freelance writer and performer based in Bath, UK, whose work can be found on sites including TechRadar, Tom's Guide, T3, PetsRadar and Creative Bloq. Jim started out over a quarter of a century ago, covering technology and video games, and they've been expanding their repertoire ever since. On any given week Jim's likely to be writing about design, sleep, wellness and even cats, and has learned an awful lot about the mattress industry over the past few years.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.