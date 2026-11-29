You might not get the full benefit of buying a new mattress if you put it on a tired old box spring or a base that's seen better days. Fortunately, Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off + a free $300 VISA gift card when you buy a mattress and base.

For the biggest saving in the Cyber Monday mattress sales we recommend pairing the Tempur-ProBreeze with the Tempur-Ergo smart base to earn a $500 discount and get a free $300 VISA gift card too. It's a mega Doorbuster deal but it ends tomorrow so you don't have long to jump on this one.

Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses for all sleep styles, especially if you're dealing with back, shoulder or hip pain as NASA-developed Tempur foam is excellent for relieving pressure points. Here's a closer look at this big bundle offer...

Is this the right deal for you?

This is undoubtedly a strong deal from Tempur-Pedic, a sleep brand that doesn't run sales all year round, so it's worth paying attention to. But does that automatically mean it's right for you? No. Instead it comes down to your individual sleep needs and your budget.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

The Tempur-ProBreeze is $300 off for Black Friday and it promises to sleep up to 5° cooler thanks to a cool-to-touch cover, a layer of special cooling Tempur-Material and a ventilated foam layer to enhance breathability.

And because Tempur beds have a reputation for sleeping warm, these cooling features are a welcome addition. However the Tempur-ProBreeze is rated medium firmness, which could mean that back and stomach sleepers might find they sink too far into it for comfort.

The Tempur-Ergo Smart Base, meanwhile, is excellent buy if you want an adjustable base with smart features. It packs in adjustable lumbar support up to six inches, head and foot lifts, plus technology that'll automatically raise your head if it detects snoring.

It even comes with two-zone massaging and sleep coaching features, making this a base that help you achieve better sleep all round, and there's $200 off the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base for Black Friday.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

All this adds up to a $500 saving when you buy the two together for Black Friday, and to sweeten the deal, Tempur-Pedic is throwing in a $300 Visa gift card when you buy.

Smaller budget? Try this bundle instead...

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