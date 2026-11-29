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And here's the best value-for-money racing wheel for Gran Turismo 7 — 22% off (Image credit: Future) Gran Turismo 7 plays great on a controller of course! But to really get the best out of it, you're going to need a racing wheel. Yes, there is the Logitech G923 bundle for $120 off, but you'll be doing yourself a disservice with this one. It's a gear-driven wheel (using gears inside to identify steering movements and provide force feedback), which means it's not the most reliable and the feedback you get is week. But that's where the Thrustmaster T598 comes in — arguably one of my favorite value racing wheels of the past few years. You get surprisingly strong direct drive and a great feel in a compact package. And right now, it's also $120 off. The price is a little more than the Logitech, but it's so worth it for the night and day difference. Thrustmaster T598: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon

Gran Turismo 7: $30 off right now! (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment) As you may already know about me, I'm the motor racing guy on the team — addicted to sim racing, and realizing just how different the real thing is. One of the games that has stuck with me throughout my three decades of PlayStation gaming is Gran Turismo, and the 7th edition has had me hooked for hundreds of hours. If you haven't played it yet, you owe it to yourself to get it for this dirt cheap price of $29! Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

PS5 games are massive, so it's time to upgrade your storage (Image credit: Future) I mean GTA 6 is 212GB, and that's not even the worst of it (looking at you, Call of Duty). Today's games take up a lot of storage, and if you're reliant on the on-board space, you're going to fill that up fast. That's why adding an SSD to your PS5 is becoming essential, and one of the best I've tested in terms of zippy speeds and strong sustained performance is actually one of the smallest. The Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M can read/write just as fast as the onboard storage (GTA 6 loads within a few milliseconds of the time on SSD as it takes on the internal storage). And you can get $87 off it right now! Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M (1TB): was $287 now $199 @ Sandisk

Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M (2TB): was $449 now $369 @ Amazon

I've been waiting for a Ghost of Yotei sale for ages — now it's finally here! (Image credit: Sucker Punch / Sony) I loved Ghost of Tsushima, but also I'm moving house soon, so I've had to be very careful with my money (so I can punt it on GTA 6/I mean save for a new suitcase). With that said, I've been waiting for a discount on the sequel, and it's finally here. Follow Atsu's quest for revenge in Ghost of Yotei for $20 off — plus this is the complete edition with new modes, exclusive items and the story DLC! Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

I'll be your host for today (Image credit: Jason England) Honestly, I’ve lost track of time so badly this weekend that I’m not even sure if it’s still Black Friday, early Cyber Monday, or 1996. Case in point: here’s me unwrapping my very first PlayStation on my birthday — because anyone can claim to be a "30-year PlayStation veteran," so I figured I’d dig out the receipts for the occasion. Somehow, three decades blinked by, and now I’m here guiding you through the best Black Friday / Cyber Monday PS5 deals live. Throughout the day, I’ll be sharing my favorite games on sale, the accessories that actually level up your setup, a few personal tips, and keeping a hawk-eye on any PS5 console stock that surfaces before it vanishes. Let’s get into it.