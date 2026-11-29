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PS5 Cyber Monday deals LIVE: I'm tracking console stock, $54 DualSense controllers and the best games from $9
The best deals picked and vetted by gamers
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Console Stock Check
3. Editor's Choice
4. Latest updates
Black Friday is dead. Long live Cyber Monday. While I'm losing my marbles deals hunting on a Sunday, I'm using those talents alongside being a 30-year PlayStation gamer to track the biggest savings.
Whether you're hunting for elusive console stock, cheap DualSense controllers or genuinely fair discounts on the year's biggest games, I'm vetting every live drop and sharing only the best deals.
Grab a coffee (I'm on my fourth) and let's dive straight into the best PlayStation deals live right now.
For more sales, check out our pick of the best early Cyber Monday deals.
PS5 Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- Shop all PS5 accessories/games at Amazon
- Elden Ring: was $49 now $15 @ Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- PS5 Pulse Explore earbuds: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $219 now $156 @ Amazon
- PlayStation Portal bundle: was $329 now $294 @ Walmart
Console Stock Check
- PS5 Slim (Disc, Refurbished): $549 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim Digital: $599 @ GameStop
- PS5 (Digital, New): $999 @ Walmart
- PS5 (Disc, New): $1299 @ Walmart
- PS5 Pro (2TB pre-owned): $1,499 @ GameStop
Editor's Picks
It's not on sale, but it's the biggest game in the world right now, so we had to include it here. The long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5 is the most impressive game in the series and a technical showcase that raises the bar for open-world games. The expansive Vice City setting and myriad activities offer countless hours of crime-fueled mayhem, while the intriguing characters keep you invested in the narrative. It is, quite simply, one of the greatest games ever made.
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If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.
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Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.
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Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization.
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Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price.
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The Razer Raiju V3 Pro's TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via Windows and/or mobile software.
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The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. This model is the base PS5 Slim, now the cheapest PS5 available. It comes with an 825GB SSD.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Take to the skies and live out your fighter pilot dreams with this Ace Combat deal
So, this is one deal I've personally got my eye on because I'm thinking of getting it. Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is down to $54 at Amazon right now, and well-worth it for anyone who wants to live out their fighter pilot dreams.
The latest installment in the storied franchise boasts a full single-player campaign and the series' largest suite of online modes to date. With stunning visuals and sounds, it's the complete package — and this Cyber Monday deal doesn't break the bank either!
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon
And here's the best value-for-money racing wheel for Gran Turismo 7 — 22% off
Gran Turismo 7 plays great on a controller of course! But to really get the best out of it, you're going to need a racing wheel.
Yes, there is the Logitech G923 bundle for $120 off, but you'll be doing yourself a disservice with this one. It's a gear-driven wheel (using gears inside to identify steering movements and provide force feedback), which means it's not the most reliable and the feedback you get is week.
But that's where the Thrustmaster T598 comes in — arguably one of my favorite value racing wheels of the past few years. You get surprisingly strong direct drive and a great feel in a compact package.
And right now, it's also $120 off. The price is a little more than the Logitech, but it's so worth it for the night and day difference.
- Thrustmaster T598: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon
Gran Turismo 7: $30 off right now!
As you may already know about me, I'm the motor racing guy on the team — addicted to sim racing, and realizing just how different the real thing is.
One of the games that has stuck with me throughout my three decades of PlayStation gaming is Gran Turismo, and the 7th edition has had me hooked for hundreds of hours.
If you haven't played it yet, you owe it to yourself to get it for this dirt cheap price of $29!
- Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
PS5 games are massive, so it's time to upgrade your storage
I mean GTA 6 is 212GB, and that's not even the worst of it (looking at you, Call of Duty). Today's games take up a lot of storage, and if you're reliant on the on-board space, you're going to fill that up fast.
That's why adding an SSD to your PS5 is becoming essential, and one of the best I've tested in terms of zippy speeds and strong sustained performance is actually one of the smallest.
The Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M can read/write just as fast as the onboard storage (GTA 6 loads within a few milliseconds of the time on SSD as it takes on the internal storage). And you can get $87 off it right now!
- Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M (1TB): was $287 now $199 @ Sandisk
- Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M (2TB): was $449 now $369 @ Amazon
Console stock check!
Time for your first PS5 stock check! There's a few scattered around at different retailers. Prices are...well...they're big. But if you're keen to jump on that GTA 6 hype or get a box for all the deals you see, here are the best prices I've found.
- PS5 Slim (Disc, Refurbished): $549 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim Digital: $599 @ GameStop
- PS5 (Digital, New): $999 @ Walmart
- PS5 (Disc, New): $1,299 @ Walmart
- PS5 Pro (2TB pre-owned): $1,499 @ GameStop
My favorite headset for GTA 6 just got a Vice makeover
If your place is a little too cramped for a soundbar or surround sound speakers, a decent headset is the best way to really enhance the audio experience of Leonida as you play GTA 6.
And my personal favorites come from Nacon — the RIG R5 Spear for a wired option and the R8 Spectre Pro for a wireless afair.
The all-encompassing surround sound is seriously impressive (especially for the price you can get them now) with great attention to the finer details and nicely booming bass.
Right now, you can save big on both headsets, which gives you enough money leftover for these custom faceplates that give your cans a GTA flavor!
- Nacon RIG R5 Spear: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
- Nacon RIG R8 Spectre Pro: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon
- Nacon Coastal Cruise mod plates (for RIG R5 Spear): $29 @ Nacon
- Nacon Horizon Haze mod plates (for RIG R7/R8 Spectre Pro): $29 @ Nacon
I've been waiting for a Ghost of Yotei sale for ages — now it's finally here!
I loved Ghost of Tsushima, but also I'm moving house soon, so I've had to be very careful with my money (so I can punt it on GTA 6/I mean save for a new suitcase).
With that said, I've been waiting for a discount on the sequel, and it's finally here. Follow Atsu's quest for revenge in Ghost of Yotei for $20 off — plus this is the complete edition with new modes, exclusive items and the story DLC!
- Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
I'll be your host for today
Honestly, I’ve lost track of time so badly this weekend that I’m not even sure if it’s still Black Friday, early Cyber Monday, or 1996. Case in point: here’s me unwrapping my very first PlayStation on my birthday — because anyone can claim to be a "30-year PlayStation veteran," so I figured I’d dig out the receipts for the occasion.
Somehow, three decades blinked by, and now I’m here guiding you through the best Black Friday / Cyber Monday PS5 deals live. Throughout the day, I’ll be sharing my favorite games on sale, the accessories that actually level up your setup, a few personal tips, and keeping a hawk-eye on any PS5 console stock that surfaces before it vanishes. Let’s get into it.
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