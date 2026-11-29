Live
Amazon Cyber Monday deals are LIVE, and I’m tracking the best discounts on AirPods, Ring, Ninja, Bose, and more
Cyber Monday has officially started at Amazon
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Cyber Monday is officially here, and so are some huge deals. But don't be fooled by a mediocre deal! That's where I'm here to help. I've spent the past two and a half years reviewing the newest and coolest tech, so I know which products are actually worth your time and money.
I'll be here to guide you through the great deals and tell you which to avoid this Cyber Monday. Some of my favorites are the AirPods Pro 3 at $149, a huge $100 off their MSRP. This is the lowest-ever price for Apple's flagship earbuds. If you've been on the fence about the AirPods Pro 3, I wouldn't hesitate — they briefly sold out last Tuesday. More great deals include the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart Bundle, which will set you back $499 — the same price as just the console. With this deal, you get the game for free, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.
Make sure to check this page throughout the day, as we'll be highlighting the best deals as they arrive. For more deals, check out our early Cyber Monday deals guide.
Amazon Cyber Monday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Cyber Monday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Lego: up to 30% off
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- Crocs: from $16 today only
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $167
- AirPods Pro 3: only $149
- 13" MacBook Air (M5): $1,299 now $999
My favorite Amazon deals
The AirTag is the ideal solution if you're prone to losing things. This 1.2-inch device attaches to keys and other losable items so you'll always be able to find them. The AirTag 2 also features improved precision finding range.
Read moreRead less▼
Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.
Read moreRead less▼
Whether you’re traveling and don’t want to fight over an outlet or you want to be prepared for the next power outage, the INIU Mini Portable Charger is a great gadget to have on hand. It packs 10,00mAh of power in a compact design not much bigger than an AirPods case. And it offers pretty swift 45W charging speeds
Read moreRead less▼
The Keurig K-Express is a compact coffee maker ideal for small kitchens, offices, and dorms — just five inches wide! This pod machine uses K-Pods, which come in a huge range of flavors like Starbucks, Tim Hortons, and even McDonald's.
Read moreRead less▼
The Amazon Kindle is the ideal first e-reader. This Kindle is just $119 for Cyber Monday, and although it's technically an older model now, it still performs excellently. The e-ink screen is non-fatiguing and easy to read for long periods, and the IPX8 rating means it'll survive an accidental dunk in the tub.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple’s best wireless earbuds are more affordable than we've ever seen them with this deal taking a full $100 off the standard price tag. Alongside better audio quality, stronger active noise cancellation, and extra battery life, you’re getting a redesigned, more comfortable build engineered for a secure fit.
Read moreRead less▼
The Ring Solar Pathlight does a great job illuminating your walk, and it can be linked with other smart home devices, such as home security cameras and video doorbells.
Read moreRead less▼
The MacBook Neo received a price hike this year. Apple upped the price by $100, but this Amazon deal puts a nice chunk of change back in your wallet. It's still Apple's most affordable Mac and, for students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine, it's one of the strongest laptop deals around.
Read moreRead less▼
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life. They feature over-ear active noise cancellation, switchable Quiet and Aware modes, and long-lasting battery life. Plus, they’re built for uninterrupted listening wherever your day takes you.
Read moreRead less▼
It may be Apple's entry-level tablet, but it is among its best. The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It's the best Apple tablet for most people to own and Cyber Monday is unquestionably the time to pick one up. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option.
Read moreRead less▼
Nintendo's Cyber Monday deal is live! The whole world may be obsessing over GTA 6 right now but this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. That saves you a total of $87 if you'd bought everything separately. This is the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, so be aware of that going in — but considering how expensive rival consoles are these days, the Switch 2 still offers the best value for money.
Read moreRead less▼
The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. My colleague (and a sub-2:30 marathon runner) Nick tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, he still tells me the Gel-Kayano 32 is the better buy thanks to this deal.
Read moreRead less▼
Compact and easy to use, the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings, and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for the past two years and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money but who still want a strong cup of joe.
Read moreRead less▼
Why spend hundreds for quiet commutes and all-day comfort when the JLab JBuds Lux ANC are lightweight over-ear headphones can be fetched for far less. For under $40, you get Cloud Foam ear cushions with hybrid active noise canceling and up to 70 hours of battery life. You also get Bluetooth Multipoint, spatial audio support, and custom EQ presets inside the JLab app.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Already got a Switch, just need a game?
One of my favorite Switch games is 25% off for Cyber Monday. Super Mario Party Jamboree is an even more chaotic version of the original Super Mario Party. Race to the finish line, complete unpredictable minigames, and betray your fellow players to come out with the most stars and be crowned the winner.
Warning: friendships may crumble when you steal stars. Don't ask me how I know.
- Super Mario Party Jamboree: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon
Take the guesswork out of coffee
The Keurig K-Express is the cheat code to hot, fresh coffee every morning without needing to lift a finger. This compact machine is just five inches wide, making it perfect for offices, dorm rooms, or tiny kitchens.
Choose from a range of pods, including Starbucks, Tim Hortons, and even McDonald's. As it's a Keurig, you don't need to do anything — just insert the pod and press go. This machine makes coffee in 8oz, 10oz, or 12oz servings, depending on how strong you like it (or how tired you are).
- Keurig K-Express: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon
Ninja Air Fryer for $78
Amazon says this deal is "selling fast", so I'd grab it now if I were you. If you've been eyeing up an air fryer, now is the best time to bite the bullet. You'd get an extra "pair of hands" for holiday cooking and save $50 while doing so.
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro has a 5-quart capacity, perfect for smaller households or cooking an extra few servings for Christmas.
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $149 now $78 @ Amazon
Still 30% off the Dyson Airwrap i.d.
When I reviewed the Dyson Airwrap i.d., I awarded it the coveted “Editor’s Choice” award and a nice 4.5-star rating.
Right now, Dyson has taken $209 off its game-changing hair styler. Not just a curling iron, this versatile styler uses air instead of heat to curl, wave, and smooth hair. I have incredibly frizzy, fine hair and nothing tames it like the Airwrap i.d.
Remember when the first Airwrap came out in 2018 and everyone was obsessed with it? Well, it was for good reason, and the new model is still just as excellent.
- Dyson Airwrap i.d.: was $709 now $499 @ Amazon
Last year’s model? Who cares — a Kindle is a Kindle
I’m a huge bookworm, so when I got the opportunity to review the Kindle Colorsoft earlier this year, I couldn’t believe my luck. I get to read? And it’s my job? Wow.
But the Kindle Colorsoft is kind of pricey for a first e-reader — so may I suggest the basic Kindle? This e-reader is $119 for Cyber Monday, 20% off its MSRP of $149. With the Kindle, you get access to 5 million books in the Kindle Library, an IPX8 rating (so it’ll survive an accidental dunk in the tub), and up to 6 weeks of battery life. My Kindle never lasts 6 weeks because of how much I read, but it’s still at least a couple.
I’d recommend this Kindle if you don’t want to shell out for a Colorsoft, or don’t need a color screen.
- Amazon Kindle: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
The cheapest headphones that are actually good
As a product reviewer, I’ve tested pretty much every pair of headphones on the market. I’ve tested some so bad I won’t even tell you the name, but I’ve also had the pleasure of discovering some fantastic budget surprises.
My favorite? The JLab JBuds Lux ANC. For two whole years, these were the only budget headphones I awarded over a 4-star rating. (I now rate the CMF Headphone Pro and Soundcore Space 2 highly as well).
The JBuds Lux ANC have fantastic ANC for the price and sound genuinely impressive. I recommended these to my friend and he loves them, too.
- JLab JBuds Lux ANC: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon
If I could recommend just one espresso machine…
I’ve tested well over 50 coffee makers, so if I talk about one this much, you know it’s worth it. I recently reviewed the Lavazza Tabli, which is a unique espresso machine. Let me explain. Although it’s a pod machine like Nespresso, its “pods” are just 100% pure coffee.
How cool is that? So there’s no waste, no recycling fee, and you can put the used pods directly into your compost or food waste. On top of that, the coffee tastes utterly divine, with a strong, Italian-roast flavor profile.
This deal comes with coffee tabs, so you don’t need to buy them separately.
- Lavazza Tabli + Tabs bundle: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon
Premium Bose headphones for way less
If you’ve been wanting a pair of premium headphones, now’s the best time to splurge. Bose has taken 53% off the original QuietComfort Headphones for Cyber Monday. When my dad asked me which pair of headphones he should treat himself to, I told him these — and he bought them instantly. Two years later, he still loves them.
Bose has mastered bass-forward sound, comfort, and ANC, and that’s exactly where these headphones excel. Buy them if you love bassy sound, need supremely comfy headphones for long listening sessions, and value strong ANC.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 @ Amazon
Why put up with terrible TV speakers?
If you’ve been suffering through mumbled dialogue and lackluster bass, don’t worry, I got you. I reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar just a few weeks ago, and its sonic performance completely blew me away. I wasn’t expecting to like it anywhere near as much as I do. It has movie mode and dialogue mode for instantly improving your viewing experience.
This soundbar has an eARC HDMI connection and Bluetooth if you want to play music from your phone. I’m really not sure how this is so cheap — it does make me wonder if Amazon earns any profit from this soundbar at all.
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $74 @ Amazon
Cyber Monday is here!
Black Friday is over, but the sales sure aren't. If what you want is still in stock, there's a good chance it'll be discounted for Cyber Monday. While Cyber Monday officially starts tomorrow, Nov. 30, many of the deals are live already.
We'll be posting all of the best deals here LIVE, so be sure to check back throughout today (Sun, Nov. 29) and tomorrow to find the best savings.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.