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Already got a Switch, just need a game? One of my favorite Switch games is 25% off for Cyber Monday. Super Mario Party Jamboree is an even more chaotic version of the original Super Mario Party. Race to the finish line, complete unpredictable minigames, and betray your fellow players to come out with the most stars and be crowned the winner. Warning: friendships may crumble when you steal stars. Don't ask me how I know. Super Mario Party Jamboree: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Take the guesswork out of coffee The Keurig K-Express is the cheat code to hot, fresh coffee every morning without needing to lift a finger. This compact machine is just five inches wide, making it perfect for offices, dorm rooms, or tiny kitchens. Choose from a range of pods, including Starbucks, Tim Hortons, and even McDonald's. As it's a Keurig, you don't need to do anything — just insert the pod and press go. This machine makes coffee in 8oz, 10oz, or 12oz servings, depending on how strong you like it (or how tired you are). Keurig K-Express: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Ninja Air Fryer for $78 (Image credit: Future) Amazon says this deal is "selling fast", so I'd grab it now if I were you. If you've been eyeing up an air fryer, now is the best time to bite the bullet. You'd get an extra "pair of hands" for holiday cooking and save $50 while doing so. The Ninja Air Fryer Pro has a 5-quart capacity, perfect for smaller households or cooking an extra few servings for Christmas. Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $149 now $78 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Still 30% off the Dyson Airwrap i.d. (Image credit: Tom's Guide) When I reviewed the Dyson Airwrap i.d., I awarded it the coveted “Editor’s Choice” award and a nice 4.5-star rating. Right now, Dyson has taken $209 off its game-changing hair styler. Not just a curling iron, this versatile styler uses air instead of heat to curl, wave, and smooth hair. I have incredibly frizzy, fine hair and nothing tames it like the Airwrap i.d. Remember when the first Airwrap came out in 2018 and everyone was obsessed with it? Well, it was for good reason, and the new model is still just as excellent. Dyson Airwrap i.d.: was $709 now $499 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Last year’s model? Who cares — a Kindle is a Kindle I’m a huge bookworm, so when I got the opportunity to review the Kindle Colorsoft earlier this year, I couldn’t believe my luck. I get to read? And it’s my job? Wow. But the Kindle Colorsoft is kind of pricey for a first e-reader — so may I suggest the basic Kindle? This e-reader is $119 for Cyber Monday, 20% off its MSRP of $149. With the Kindle, you get access to 5 million books in the Kindle Library, an IPX8 rating (so it’ll survive an accidental dunk in the tub), and up to 6 weeks of battery life. My Kindle never lasts 6 weeks because of how much I read, but it’s still at least a couple. I’d recommend this Kindle if you don’t want to shell out for a Colorsoft, or don’t need a color screen. Amazon Kindle: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

The cheapest headphones that are actually good (Image credit: Tom's Guide) As a product reviewer, I’ve tested pretty much every pair of headphones on the market. I’ve tested some so bad I won’t even tell you the name, but I’ve also had the pleasure of discovering some fantastic budget surprises. My favorite? The JLab JBuds Lux ANC. For two whole years, these were the only budget headphones I awarded over a 4-star rating. (I now rate the CMF Headphone Pro and Soundcore Space 2 highly as well). The JBuds Lux ANC have fantastic ANC for the price and sound genuinely impressive. I recommended these to my friend and he loves them, too. JLab JBuds Lux ANC: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

If I could recommend just one espresso machine… (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I’ve tested well over 50 coffee makers, so if I talk about one this much, you know it’s worth it. I recently reviewed the Lavazza Tabli, which is a unique espresso machine. Let me explain. Although it’s a pod machine like Nespresso, its “pods” are just 100% pure coffee. How cool is that? So there’s no waste, no recycling fee, and you can put the used pods directly into your compost or food waste. On top of that, the coffee tastes utterly divine, with a strong, Italian-roast flavor profile. This deal comes with coffee tabs, so you don’t need to buy them separately. Lavazza Tabli + Tabs bundle: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Premium Bose headphones for way less (Image credit: Future/Becca Caddy) If you’ve been wanting a pair of premium headphones, now’s the best time to splurge. Bose has taken 53% off the original QuietComfort Headphones for Cyber Monday. When my dad asked me which pair of headphones he should treat himself to, I told him these — and he bought them instantly. Two years later, he still loves them. Bose has mastered bass-forward sound, comfort, and ANC, and that’s exactly where these headphones excel. Buy them if you love bassy sound, need supremely comfy headphones for long listening sessions, and value strong ANC. Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Why put up with terrible TV speakers? (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If you’ve been suffering through mumbled dialogue and lackluster bass, don’t worry, I got you. I reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar just a few weeks ago, and its sonic performance completely blew me away. I wasn’t expecting to like it anywhere near as much as I do. It has movie mode and dialogue mode for instantly improving your viewing experience. This soundbar has an eARC HDMI connection and Bluetooth if you want to play music from your phone. I’m really not sure how this is so cheap — it does make me wonder if Amazon earns any profit from this soundbar at all. Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $74 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Cyber Monday is here! (Image credit: Amazon) Black Friday is over, but the sales sure aren't. If what you want is still in stock, there's a good chance it'll be discounted for Cyber Monday. While Cyber Monday officially starts tomorrow, Nov. 30, many of the deals are live already. We'll be posting all of the best deals here LIVE, so be sure to check back throughout today (Sun, Nov. 29) and tomorrow to find the best savings. By Erin Bashford