With the crazy winter weather impacting all of us, it's more important than ever to stay as prepared as possible. Power outages are almost a guarantee when it comes to winter storms, but portable power stations can help you stay ready for anything and keep your home functioning.

What power station you buy will depend on how much power you think you'll need. So while you won't be using it to power energy-gobbling gadgets like your washing machine or your oven, you can keep the lights on, charge your personal devices, and continue on with your lives with the right one for your home.

I've put together a list of the best Cyber Monday deals to save you some money while you prepare for the beast that is winter this year.

Portable power station deals

Save 53% Bluetti Elite 100 Mini: was $799 now $379 at Amazon The Bluetti Elite 100 Mini is an excellent option if you need to save space. It's one of the smaller options and can power daily-use devices and small home essentials like laptops, phones, fans and cameras. It's great in a pinch for power outages but is also an amazing option if you need power while camping, with a 17-year lifespan. Read more Read less ▼

Save $234 Dabbsson Portable Power Station 2000L: was $849 now $615 at Amazon The Dabbson Portable Power Station 2000L can power your refrigerator for 22 hours and keep the lights on for eight days. During a blackout, it can keep your whole home going for 19 and a half hours, but this will depend on your personal usage, and you could squeeze a little more time out of it if you're conservative. Read more Read less ▼

Save $121 EF EcoFlow Portable Power Station Delta 3 Classic: was $559 now $438 at Amazon The EF EcoFlow Portable Power Station Delta 3 Classic can power your refrigerator, microwave, computer, and more. It fully charges in 45 minutes and can use solar power to recharge in two and a half hours. You can manage energy usage in the EcoFlow app and set schedules to conserve power when needed. Read more Read less ▼

Save $330 Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Solar Powered Generator : was $799 now $469 at Amazon The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Solar Powered Generator is one of the best options for outage prepping, and it can recharge itself in under two hours with solar power. It's enough for small homes or just an emergency backup. If you have essential equipment that needs to be kept running, you really can't go wrong here. Read more Read less ▼

Save $230 DJI Power 1000 V2 Portable Power Station: was $699 now $469 at Amazon The DJI Power 1000 V2 Portable Power Station is a high-capacity solar generator that can drive 99% of appliances, including kettles, cookers, projectors, drills and more. The output remains stable even when all of these devices are being used together. You also get a 5-year warranty with this generator, making it perfect for essential home and outdoor use. Read more Read less ▼