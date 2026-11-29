Winter is coming! Be prepared for outages with these portable power stations from DJI, Anker and Bluetti — up to 52% off for Cyber Monday
This will keep you going
With the crazy winter weather impacting all of us, it's more important than ever to stay as prepared as possible. Power outages are almost a guarantee when it comes to winter storms, but portable power stations can help you stay ready for anything and keep your home functioning.
What power station you buy will depend on how much power you think you'll need. So while you won't be using it to power energy-gobbling gadgets like your washing machine or your oven, you can keep the lights on, charge your personal devices, and continue on with your lives with the right one for your home.
I've put together a list of the best Cyber Monday deals to save you some money while you prepare for the beast that is winter this year.
Quick links
- Bluetti Elite 100 Mini: was $799 now $379 @ Amazon
- Dabbsson Portable Power Station 2000L: was $849 now $615 @ Amazon
- EF EcoFlow Portable Power DStation Delta 3 Classic: was $559 now $438 @ Amazon
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Solar Powered Generator: was $799 now $469 @ Amazon
- DJI Power 1000 V2 Portable Power Station: was $699 now $469 @ Amazon
- Anker SOLIX S2000 Solar Powered Generator: was $1,199 now $649 @ Amazon
Portable power station deals
The Bluetti Elite 100 Mini is an excellent option if you need to save space. It's one of the smaller options and can power daily-use devices and small home essentials like laptops, phones, fans and cameras. It's great in a pinch for power outages but is also an amazing option if you need power while camping, with a 17-year lifespan.
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The Dabbson Portable Power Station 2000L can power your refrigerator for 22 hours and keep the lights on for eight days. During a blackout, it can keep your whole home going for 19 and a half hours, but this will depend on your personal usage, and you could squeeze a little more time out of it if you're conservative.
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The EF EcoFlow Portable Power Station Delta 3 Classic can power your refrigerator, microwave, computer, and more. It fully charges in 45 minutes and can use solar power to recharge in two and a half hours. You can manage energy usage in the EcoFlow app and set schedules to conserve power when needed.
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The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Solar Powered Generator is one of the best options for outage prepping, and it can recharge itself in under two hours with solar power. It's enough for small homes or just an emergency backup. If you have essential equipment that needs to be kept running, you really can't go wrong here.
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The DJI Power 1000 V2 Portable Power Station is a high-capacity solar generator that can drive 99% of appliances, including kettles, cookers, projectors, drills and more. The output remains stable even when all of these devices are being used together. You also get a 5-year warranty with this generator, making it perfect for essential home and outdoor use.
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The Anker SOLIX S2000 Solar Powered Generator is able to power 99% of essentials, including your coffee maker, microwave, kettle, oven, and hair styling tools. It has enough power to back up your fridge for 35 hours and has a 15-year lifespan. It has eight outlets organized on the front and back to keep always-on appliances out of the way, while you can charge everyday appliances at the front.
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Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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