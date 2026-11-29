If you don't use a VPN yet, this discount season is the perfect time to fix that, especially when you can grab the very best VPN at a steal price. NordVPN, which has consistently topped our best VPN rankings for years now, is on sale this Black Friday with a whopping 78% discount.

You can get NordVPN's Basic plan for just $2.99 per month ($80.73 upfront). This includes three extra months of protection for FREE, bringing your total subscription to 27 months and your total saving to $14. That's the cheapest I've seen NordVPN since last Black Friday.

But this deal ends on Cyber Monday, so it's well worth grabbing one of the best Black Friday VPN deals of the year while you can. I'm calling it out just in time because I don't want you waiting another year to get the best VPN this cheap.

NordVPN Basic | 2 years + 3 months FREE

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.99 per month

NordVPN is our #1-rated VPN, and it delivers in every area that matters, including speed, privacy, streaming, and genuinely useful extras. This exclusive deal brings it down to its lowest price all year, but the clock is ticking, so don't hang around. What you'll get: 🌍 8,000+ servers in 167 countries

🔒 Class-leading privacy & security

📱 The best streaming VPN

🚀 1,200+ Mbps speeds A 27-month NordVPN Basic plan costs $2.99 per month ($80.73 upfront pre-tax) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN is the best VPN money can buy, but not for much longer at this price

NordVPN's Basic plan covers everything most people need from a VPN. With 8,000+ servers across 167 countries, you're never far from a fast connection. Thanks to its custom-built NordLynx protocol, it's also one of the fastest VPNs we've tested, easily handling 4K streaming, gaming, and video calls with plenty of headroom.

Privacy is just as strong. NordVPN's strict no-logs policy has been independently audited six times, most recently in February 2026 by Deloitte. Every server runs on RAM only, so no data is stored once a server reboots. Add a reliable kill switch, Double VPN, obfuscation through NordWhisper, Onion over VPN, and post-quantum encryption, and you've got one of the most private VPNs money can buy.

Don't let the name fool you, either – the Basic plan isn't all that basic. It comes with a few genuinely useful extras. Scam and phishing protection blocks ads and malicious domains, and a dark web monitor alerts you if your email address turns up in an exposed data breach.

There's also Meshnet, which you won't find anywhere else. Sure, it doesn't get the niceties of the higher tiers, like NordVPN Threat Protection Pro, the NordPass password manager, or 1TB of encrypted cloud storage. But it's still all the VPN most people will ever need.

NordVPN is also one of the best streaming VPNs around. It unblocked everything we threw at it plus you get 10 simultaneous connections. That's pretty standard for a top VPN, but if you want to cover a lot more devices for cheap this holiday season, Surfshark and Private Internet Access both offer unlimited simultaneous connections. They're also on sale right now for just $2.29 per month and $1.49 per month, respectively.

Overall, NordVPN is the best VPN we've tested, and right now it's at its cheapest price all year. What more is there to say? Get it while you still can. To recap, 27 months of NordVPN Basic costs just $2.99 per month. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free before committing.