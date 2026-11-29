Act fast! The new iPad mini 8 is $100 off right now for Cyber Monday
This small tablet gets a big discount for Cyber Monday
Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals have already started. If you're looking for tech deals, you can still save big on the latest tech.
Right now, the iPad Mini 8 is $100 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $599. For a small, light OLED tablet that launched earlier this month, that's a fantastic deal. This is already one of the best iPads, so we suggest taking advantage of this deal while it lasts. Here's why.
Our favorite mini tablet just launched this month but is already on sale for the holidays. This iPad Mini 8 deal gets you the A20 Pro CPU, 128GB of SSD storage, WiFi 7 connectivity, a 12MP rear-facing camera, and a stunning 8.5-inch OLED display. If you want a small travel entertainment station that doubles as a convenient e-reader or work sidecar, the Mini 8 is powerful, portable, and easy to use.
The iPad Mini 8 is our favorite mini tablet for good reason. Featuring a thinner design with a stunning OLED display, snappy A20 Pro performance, rich speaker sound, and at least 10 hours of battery life.
In our lab tests, the 512GB model of the Mini 8 lasted for 13 hours and 51 minutes, well beyond Apple's 10-hour claim. Which went a long way to offset the iPad Mini's few downsides: a 60Hz max refresh rate on the display and lack of Face ID. While frustrating, these limitations ultimately didn't stop the Mini from achieving a well-earned 4.5-star, Editor's Choice rating.
So if you, or someone you know, is in need of a powerful, portable tablet. Look no further. Anyone looking for a smaller tablet that packs a full-sized punch will be more than pleased with the iPad Mini 8.
And this $100 does technically drop the iPad to its lowest price yet, so it's a hard deal to beat.
Looking for more Apple deals?
- Apple TV: was $14 now $7 @ Apple
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air M5 (13-inch): $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon
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After starting out a lab tester forTom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and TechRadar; Madeline went on to become a staff writer at Laptop Mag. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.
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