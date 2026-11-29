Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals have already started. If you're looking for tech deals, you can still save big on the latest tech.

Right now, the iPad Mini 8 is $100 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $599. For a small, light OLED tablet that launched earlier this month, that's a fantastic deal. This is already one of the best iPads, so we suggest taking advantage of this deal while it lasts. Here's why.

Save $100 Apple iPad Mini (Gen 8): was $699 now $599 at Amazon Our favorite mini tablet just launched this month but is already on sale for the holidays. This iPad Mini 8 deal gets you the A20 Pro CPU, 128GB of SSD storage, WiFi 7 connectivity, a 12MP rear-facing camera, and a stunning 8.5-inch OLED display. If you want a small travel entertainment station that doubles as a convenient e-reader or work sidecar, the Mini 8 is powerful, portable, and easy to use.

The iPad Mini 8 is our favorite mini tablet for good reason. Featuring a thinner design with a stunning OLED display, snappy A20 Pro performance, rich speaker sound, and at least 10 hours of battery life.

In our lab tests, the 512GB model of the Mini 8 lasted for 13 hours and 51 minutes, well beyond Apple's 10-hour claim. Which went a long way to offset the iPad Mini's few downsides: a 60Hz max refresh rate on the display and lack of Face ID. While frustrating, these limitations ultimately didn't stop the Mini from achieving a well-earned 4.5-star, Editor's Choice rating.

So if you, or someone you know, is in need of a powerful, portable tablet. Look no further. Anyone looking for a smaller tablet that packs a full-sized punch will be more than pleased with the iPad Mini 8.

And this $100 does technically drop the iPad to its lowest price yet, so it's a hard deal to beat.

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