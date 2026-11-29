Some actors win fancy awards. Some actors break box-office records. But few actors have entire party games based on their decades-spanning filmography. Kevin Bacon is one such prolific performer, with a seemingly endless list of big-screen credits touching nearly every genre and every last major movie star, from Jack Nicholson to Meryl Streep to Tom Cruise.

In Tom's Guide's take on the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon phenomenon, we're making things easy and offering up the shortest path to the iconic actor: Simply connect one of the performer's famous screen partners and correctly guess which flick they've starred in together. Put your Kevin Bacon movie knowledge to the test with our quiz below — some should sizzle with ease, but others might leave you burnt!

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. See how well you remember the ‘80s movies that dominated the box office or name these classic '80s movies from their opening lines, featuring the era's iconic stars like Molly Ringwald, Jeff Goldblum, Michael J. Fox and more.

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