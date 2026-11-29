Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are here — save up to $1,200 on Alienware, HyperX, MSI and more
Save on gaming laptops right now
Black Friday is in the rearview mirror, and Cyber Monday is coming up on the next exit, which means you can still save big on gaming laptops. The deals I've found laugh in the face of RAMageddon.
Right now, some of my favorite deals include the MSI Vector 16 HX AI for $400 off and the Acer Predator Helios 18 AI for $300 off! For the biggest discounts, you can save $800 on the Alienware 16X Aurora and $1,200 on the HyperX Omen Max 16.
Here are 9 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals I’ve found. Keep checking back here, as I’ll update this post with the latest deals.
Quick links
- Alienware Aurora 16 (RTX 5050): was $1,397 now $1,199 @ Amazon
- HyperX Omen 15 (RTX 5060): was $1,899 now $1,199 @ Walmart
- Lenovo Legion 5a (RTX 5060): was $1,799 now $1,249 @ B&H
- MSI Vector 16 HX AI (RTX 5070 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Newegg
- Alienware 16X Aurora (RTX 5060): was $2,574 now $1,774 @ Best Buy
- Acer Predator Helios 16 AI (RTX 5070): was $2,099 now $1,799 @ B&H
- Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Newegg
- MSI Crosshair A16 HX (RTX 5070): was $2,699 now $2,294 @ Amazon
- HyperX Omen Max 16 (RTX 5090): was $4,999 now $3,799 @ HP
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals
Although there's a $119 savings on this Alienware Aurora 16, its price has fluctuated and averaged around $1,400 this year, so this is a decent deal. This model features an RTX 5050 and a 120Hz display for smooth gameplay.
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This is my favorite Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal so far, saving you $700 off the current inflated $1,899 asking price. The $1,199 price also undercuts its pre-RAM-crisis equivalent by $400. Here, you get an RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB DDR, and a 1TB SSD, which is perfect for 1080p gaming on medium graphical settings.
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You’re technically saving $230 off the pre-crisis $1,479 MSRP of its predecessor, but that’s still a nice chunk of cash that stays in your bank account. This Lenovo Legion 5a model packs in a 15.3-inch 165Hz OLED panel, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 250 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU.
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An RTX 5070 Ti laptop that costs less than several RTX 5060 systems?! Yes, the MSRP was padded a little earlier this year (it's $100 more now), but this price cut still takes it way below that. This is a solid mid-ranger at a great price.
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Save $800 on the Alienware 16X Aurora. With its 16-inch 240Hz 3K OLED display, which makes games look great and run smoothly, plus an RTX 5060 GPU and 16GB of RAM, it delivers a solid 1080p gaming experience.
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This Acer Predator Helios 16 AI packs an enormous 32GB of RAM. It also packs an RTX 5070 GPU, a fast Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, a 1TB SSD, and a buttery-smooth 240Hz 16-inch display. Though it’s really $50 off the pre-crisis MSRP, that amount of RAM is certainly enticing.
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The Acer Predator Helios 18 AI is for gamers who want to go BIG. This behemoth of a desktop replacement has an 18-inch 240Hz display, an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HZ CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You’re saving $200 off the original sticker price, but it is still a great deal for an equally impressive 18-inch laptop.
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The Crosshair A16 HX packs a Ryzen 9 CPU, a 240Hz display, an RTX 5070, 1TB of storage, and 32GB of RAM. So yeah, it's a bit of a powerhouse. $400 off is nothing to sniff at given this machine's credentials.
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If you want a gaming laptop with uncompromising power, you can save $1,200 on the HyperX Omen Max 16 right now. This monster packs an RTX 5090 GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a 16-inch 2.5 display. Though still pricey even at this discounted price, you're getting your money's worth.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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