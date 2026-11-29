I've been an Apple user for 30+ years. As editor-in-chief of deals at Tom's Guide, I've also been tracking Apple Cyber Monday deals for 19 years. So when it comes to buying Apple devices on the cheap — I'm your go-to guy.

My initial obsession with Apple started in high school when my mom bought me a Performa 637 CD. Since then I've owned Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads — you name it. Throughout the years I've tried my hardest to avoid paying full price for my Apple gear and now that Cyber Monday is on the horizon, I'm here to share all my advice and help you find the best Apple deals.

I'll spotlight the best Apple deals on the gear the experts at Tom's Guide have tested and recommend. (I'll also fill you in on a few purchases of my own). So make sure to check this page often as we'll be updating it throughout the holiday season. Looking for more deals this Sunday? Don't miss our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals.

Editor's Picks

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon You simply won't find a better AirPods Pro deal than this. The latest version of Apple's earbuds gives you plenty to be excited about. They sound good for a range of different listeners, and include improved active noise cancellation and a heart rate monitor for fitness fanatics. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $18 at Amazon Always losing stuff? That'll be a problem of the past with this AirTag deal. Attach it to your important stuff and you'll be able to use the Find My app on your iPhone to track its location. It's perfect to use on everything from your keys to your luggage while you're travelling over the holidays. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air M5 (13-inch): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon While this isn't the cheapest price ever for this MacBook, it's now back at its pre-price-hike cost, which is still worth celebrating. In fact, I didn't expect it to hit this price point (although I'm glad it did). We rank it as the best laptop on the market right now because it delivers excellent performance, long battery life as well as Apple's handy AI features. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV It's your final day to save on Apple TV, as you must sign up before November 30 to get this saving! And it's definitely worth it, as you can save more than 50% off your subscription (for the first six months.) You'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! Save $100 Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Want the new Apple smartwatch? Now's your chance to get it with $100 off — its lowest price ever. The Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. In our Apple Watch 12 review, we said its continuous heart-rate sensing and better recovery information make it a must buy for Apple fans. Read more Read less ▼