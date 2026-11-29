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I'm tracking the best Apple Cyber Monday deals actually worth it on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watch, iPads and more
The best deals as picked by a long-time Apple user
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
I've been an Apple user for 30+ years. As editor-in-chief of deals at Tom's Guide, I've also been tracking Apple Cyber Monday deals for 19 years. So when it comes to buying Apple devices on the cheap — I'm your go-to guy.
My initial obsession with Apple started in high school when my mom bought me a Performa 637 CD. Since then I've owned Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads — you name it. Throughout the years I've tried my hardest to avoid paying full price for my Apple gear and now that Cyber Monday is on the horizon, I'm here to share all my advice and help you find the best Apple deals.
I'll spotlight the best Apple deals on the gear the experts at Tom's Guide have tested and recommend. (I'll also fill you in on a few purchases of my own). So make sure to check this page often as we'll be updating it throughout the holiday season. Looking for more deals this Sunday? Don't miss our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals.
Apple Cyber Monday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone: accessories from $12 @ Amazon
- iPhone 17e: 4 lines for $25/line @ T-Mobile
- Apple TV: was $14 now $7 @ Apple
- Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro Max Case w/ MagSafe: was $59 now $43 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
- 13" MacBook Air (M5): $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon
Editor's Picks
iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera.
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You simply won't find a better AirPods Pro deal than this. The latest version of Apple's earbuds gives you plenty to be excited about. They sound good for a range of different listeners, and include improved active noise cancellation and a heart rate monitor for fitness fanatics.
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Always losing stuff? That'll be a problem of the past with this AirTag deal. Attach it to your important stuff and you'll be able to use the Find My app on your iPhone to track its location. It's perfect to use on everything from your keys to your luggage while you're travelling over the holidays.
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The MacBook Neo is the best laptop for shoppers on a budget. It sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck.
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While this isn't the cheapest price ever for this MacBook, it's now back at its pre-price-hike cost, which is still worth celebrating. In fact, I didn't expect it to hit this price point (although I'm glad it did). We rank it as the best laptop on the market right now because it delivers excellent performance, long battery life as well as Apple's handy AI features.
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It's your final day to save on Apple TV, as you must sign up before November 30 to get this saving! And it's definitely worth it, as you can save more than 50% off your subscription (for the first six months.) You'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027.
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Want the new Apple smartwatch? Now's your chance to get it with $100 off — its lowest price ever. The Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. In our Apple Watch 12 review, we said its continuous heart-rate sensing and better recovery information make it a must buy for Apple fans.
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The new iPad mini A20 Pro model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores.
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