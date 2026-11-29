Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals 2026 (Image credit: Amazon) Staff picked deals:

1. Quick Links

2. Editor's Choice

3. Latest Updates

Cyber Monday deals are here early, and there are some excellent savings to be had on Switch 2 consoles, games, and accessories.

I'll be tracking the best deals live all day so you can make sure you get the best price on any and all Switch-related gadgets. If you don't see anything that catches your eye just yet, be sure to check back later and see what we've found. It's dangerous to go deals hunting alone, so take this.

For more deals, check out our guide to the best early Cyber Monday deals.

Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals

Editor's Choice Save $50 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo's Cyber Monday Switch deal is unbelievable. For $499, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's an $87 saving compared to purchasing each item individually. The deal also brings the bundle back to its original launch price, before the Switch 2's price increase. While it's not a brand-new discount, it's still a pretty compelling offer, particularly when you consider the rising prices of competing consoles like the PS5 and Xbox. Read more Read less ▼