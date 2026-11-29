Live
Best Nintendo Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals live: console bundles, Zelda stock, games and accessories
My top deals on consoles, accessories, and more
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Cyber Monday deals are here early, and there are some excellent savings to be had on Switch 2 consoles, games, and accessories.
I'll be tracking the best deals live all day so you can make sure you get the best price on any and all Switch-related gadgets. If you don't see anything that catches your eye just yet, be sure to check back later and see what we've found. It's dangerous to go deals hunting alone, so take this.
For more deals, check out our guide to the best early Cyber Monday deals.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 [Top Pick!]
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle & Sparks of Hope: was $14 now $9
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $46
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals
Nintendo's Cyber Monday Switch deal is unbelievable. For $499, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's an $87 saving compared to purchasing each item individually. The deal also brings the bundle back to its original launch price, before the Switch 2's price increase. While it's not a brand-new discount, it's still a pretty compelling offer, particularly when you consider the rising prices of competing consoles like the PS5 and Xbox.
Read moreRead less▼
Don't miss the savings on this gaming headset. In our Turtle Beach Airlite Fit review, we loved this headset's ultra-comfortable design, its great sound quality, and its flip-to-mute mic. Better yet, we loved the affordable price, which has just got even better thanks to this deal.
Read moreRead less▼
PowerA's Slim Case for Switch 2 is a no-frills option with a pricetag to match. It comes in an appealing Dark Heather Grey hue, and also protects your Switch 2 console; there is a built-in Game Card holder, which can store up to 10 games, and can even double as a play stand.
Read moreRead less▼
The GameSir Super Nova is one of the cheapest controllers featuring Hall Effect triggers and thumbsticks, both of which lend you an edge in gaming. Compatible with a range of devices, the Super Nova boasts great gaming performance and it comes with a charging dock. It’s competitively priced and its companion software is user-friendly too. We rank it as the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller for shoppers on a budget.
Read moreRead less▼
Switch 2 owners can save and expand their console's storage with a 24% discount on this 512GB SanDisk microSD card.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Do a barrel roll with 12% off Star Fox
If you want to experience all the quirky nostalgia of the original Star Fox with remastered graphics and 4K support, you do not want to miss this deal.
For Cyber Monday, Amazon has dropped the price of Star Fox for the Switch 2 by 12%, bringing it down to just $52 for the physical edition of the remaster.
- Star Fox (Physical Edition): was $59 now $52 @ Amazon
Get better at Mario Kart with a new steering wheel
Racing (and driving in general) in video games can be tricky to pick up. And if you get as competitive about Mario Kart as I do, swapping out the touchy Joy-Con controls for a steering wheel can make the difference between coming in last and dodging blue-shells by leading the pack.
Orzly's steering wheel accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2 are on sale at Amazon for just $17 this weekend. Which is a small price to pay for eternal bragging rights over your entire family.
- Orzly Steering Wheels for Nintendo Switch 2: was $24 now $17 @ Amazon
Bundle it up for gift-giving
If Christmas gifts are on your mind, the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario World Bundle is discounted right now and will make someone very happy when they open it under the Christmas tree. Included in this bundle, you also get an NSO membership for access to more games.
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon
Don't like the Switch speakers? Make this upgrade
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit elevates your gaming experience by delivering immersive soundscapes, thanks to the 40mm drivers. It comes with a flip-to-mute mic and a colorful design that complements your console. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one.
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch 2: was $27 now $14 @ Amazon
This Ocarina of Time bundle is $150 off and it should already be in your cart
If you've been waiting for the right Nintendo Switch 2 bundle to upgrade your handheld experience, this just might be the one that gets you to hit "add to cart."
This Switch 2 bundle comes with a Switch 2 console and Joy-Cons, a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a Switch 2 dock, and accessories kit. Thanks to the extended Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals available this weekend, this Switch 2 bundle is $151 off at Best Buy, or $679 total.
- Nintendo Switch 2 with Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time bundle: was $831 now $679 @ Best Buy
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.