'A great choice for hot sleepers' — save $400 on Saatva's natural cooling mattress today

Saatva's natural cooling mattress has dropped back to its lowest price of the year in today's early Memorial Day sale. With $400 off all sizes, a queen Saatva Latex Hybrid is now reduced to $2,099 at Saatva (was $2,499).

This mattress is comparable with the Saatva Classic, which takes the top spot in our best mattress 2025 guide, in terms of comfort, plus it's complete with active cooling thanks to latex — a big draw for eco-conscious hot sleepers as we head into warmer months.

With a medium-firm feel, the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress is ideally suited to back and heavier side sleepers. But there is enough bounce and lumbar support to assist changes in position overnight, making it a hit among combination sleepers too.

While the current Saatva mattress sale doesn't cut the Latex Hybrid to its lowest ever price, it is the cheapest price we've seen this year and the lowest we expect to see, even when the official Saatva Memorial Day sale kicks in later this month. In short, this one's worth buying now, rather than hanging on for the Memorial Day mattress sales; here's why...

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,699 now $1,299 at Saatva

The Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress combines latex foam with ergonomic coils for blissful comfort, cushioning, reliable support and a cool, clean sleep set up. Latex is a naturally porous material derived from the sap of rubber trees. It is paired with breathable New Zealand wool in the Saatva Latex Hybrid to promote airflow and ventilation. Although this mattress falls short of our best cooling mattress guide, we still think it's a great temperature-regulating bed for hot sleepers, especially those who value sustainable credentials (this bed passes GOLS, GREENGUARD Gold and eco-INSTITUT certifications, giving our top-rated organic mattresses a run for their money). Back to the cheapest price of the year, a queen Latex Hybrid is $2,099 now (was $2,499). We track mattress sales closely and don't suspect this bed will get any cheaper ahead of Black Friday sales. It's worth buying now to help you sleep peacefully through clammy summer nights. User score: ★★★★½ (270+ reviews)

Saatva trial, shipping and benefits

Saatva's luxe benefits really add value to the price of their mattresses. We're talking a lifetime warranty, free White Glove Delivery and a one-year sleep trial.

This means you can sleep on the mattress for up to a year before fully committing it to be the best mattress for you and your sleep needs, although you should be aware that if you decide it's not right for you, Saatva will charge you $99 for returns. And if anything goes wrong at the fault of the manufacturer thereafter, you can claim your money back thanks to the generous forever warranty.

Saatva's premium delivery service also takes the stress out of installing your new bed. The delivery crew will take the mattress into your room of choice, unpack it, place it on your base and responsibly dispose of packaging while you head straight to bed.

Shopping with a smaller budget? Try this instead...