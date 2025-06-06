When is Amazon Prime Day 2025 — everything you need to know and the best early deals
Big news: Amazon Prime Day is almost here! While we don't know the exact dates of the annual summer savings event quite yet, what we do know is that it will take place in July. If you're a Prime member, get ready to shop exclusive Prime Day deals on everything from apparel and tech to home and outdoors.
There will be plenty of Prime Day details to come, so be sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you all the latest news. In the meantime, I've rounded up a few early Prime Day deals that are worth your attention.
Just keep in mind that the event is for Amazon Prime members only, so you'll need to be a member to get access to the deals. New members can get a free 30-day trial at Amazon.
Need a new water bottle for summer? The popular 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. The 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.
The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.
It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.
75" for $1,549
When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is slated to return this July. While the exact dates are still unknown, in past years it has been a 48-hour event that offers sitewide deals on everything from Ninja appliances and Adidas apparel to Dyson vacuums and Samsung TVs.
Prime Day offers discounts across more than 35 categories, including tech, beauty, home and apparel. Amazon's own hardware usually sees the biggest price drops on Prime Day, with unmatched deals on Alexa devices, Fire tablets, Kindles and more. In fact, aside from Black Friday, Prime Day is the best time of the year to make those Amazon hardware purchases.
Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way to celebrate the company's then 20th birthday. Since its inception, the event has grown into a 48-hour deal extravaganza celebrated in over 25 countries.
To stay up to date on news regarding July's Prime Day event, keep checking back at Tom's Guide for everything you need to know.
