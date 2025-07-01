I test mattresses for a living — my all-time favorite is now $400 off in 4th of July sales
The Saatva Classic is the comfiest mattress I’ve tested, and this Independence Day discount brings it back to one of its cheapest prices of the year
I’ve been a professional mattress tester for over four years and have slept on every type of bed in that time, and there’s one I can’t stop recommending: the Saatva Classic. This luxury innerspring hybrid delivers a brilliant balance of support versus comfort for the price, and for the 4th of July we’ve secured a juicy discount for Tom’s Guide readers: save $400 on any size Saatva Classic at Saatva.
That’s double the saving on the smaller sizes compared to what you’d get in the brand’s general public sale (just $200 off twin sizes). With $400 off a queen, the Classic now costs $1,699 (was $2,099) in this year’s 4th of July sales, matching the cheapest price I saw it sell for during all of last year’s big holiday sales (it was slightly cheaper at $1,695 in February’s Presidents’ Day sale).
Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
In our Saatva Classic mattress review we awarded this luxury bed a full 5 out of 5 stars, declaring it the top recommended choice in our best mattress of 2025 guide. $400 off is the best Saatva mattress sale offer you’ll get on the Classic for the 4th of July, reducing a twin to $999 (was $1,399) and a queen to $1,699 (was $2,099). I don’t expect to see these prices again until Labor Day – and that’s only if mattress tariffs don’t send costs soaring indefinitely – so if you need a new mattress and want the Saatva Classic and for the cheapest price, this is the deal to consider.
Why I recommend the Saatva Classic
The Saatva Classic is available in two heights (11.5” or 14.5”) and three feels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm), and it comes with a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free installation and old bed removal (the Classic is a flat-shipped mattress that comes via free White Glove Delivery).
I slept on the Saatva Classic for seven months and recommend it as the best hybrid mattress for most people looking to increase their sleep comfort. It ticks a lot of boxes for me, including comfortable lumbar support, how easy it is to move around on, and how well it isolates motion (my husband stays up later than me, then drops like a stone when getting into bed).
The edge support is very robust – the strongest I’ve tested – and the pressure relief is faultless (I have zero painful pressure points when lying on this bed). While not an active cooling mattress the Classic regulates temperature incredibly well, meaning there are no hot spots across the mattress. And as someone who overheats easily on the wrong mattress, effective temperature regulation is very important to my sleep comfort. For a slightly cheaper cooling hybrid, consider the Bear Elite priced $1.457 (was $2,427) at Bear.
The Luxury Firm Saatva Classic would suit couples and average weight sleepers regardless of the position they sleep on. Heavier sleepers, especially back and stomach sleepers, might fare better on the harder Firm Classic, while people who weigh under 130lbs (especially side sleepers) will likely feel more comfortable on the Plush Soft.
Smaller budget? Try this instead…
While the Saatva Classic ticks every box for support, performance, comfort and value for money, it doesn’t suit everyone’s budget. If you need a cheaper hybrid bed that offers good lumbar support, a cooler feel and a durable build, I recommend the DreamCloud Classic.
I slept on the previous version of this mattress for three months and found that while it wasn’t as instantly comfy as the Saatva, it was an excellent performer for the price – it’s over $1,000 cheaper at $665 for a queen plus you get $599 of free bedding. Here’s more…
DreamCloud Classic: twin was $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud Classic is the highest-rated option in our best mattress in a box guide thanks to its unbeatable price versus performance dynamic. It isn’t as polished as the Saatva, but considering it costs a fraction of the price at $665 for a queen, it’s well worth considering for smaller budgets. I have the previous model in my guest room and all of my family and friends have loved sleeping on it. My only bugbear is that some mattress protectors get bunched up on the deeply quilted cover, but that isn’t a dealbreaker. The benefits are similar to Saatva’s too, with a year’s trial and a forever warranty, but the free shipping is basic (no installation here). The $599 of free bedding is fantastic value though, and as this is a common deal in the DreamCloud mattress sale you don’t have to rush your decision to buy.
Claire is a Certified Sleep Science Coach and the Senior Sleep Editor at Tom's Guide who curates our mattress buying guides and oversees our rigorous mattress testing procedures. Claire has over 16 years’ product review experience and is connected to a wealth of globally renowned sleep experts including mattress designers and buyers, neuroscientists, and doctors of sleep medicine. As the Managing Editor of our Sleep and Mattress Team, Claire is responsible for all mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide and is our expert on Saatva, DreamCloud, and Nectar mattresses. Claire is also certified to advise people on how to choose a mattress that suits their needs and budget, as well as helping them to create a nighttime routine and bedroom environment that helps them sleep better.
