I test mattresses for a living — my all-time favorite is now $400 off in 4th of July sales

I’ve been a professional mattress tester for over four years and have slept on every type of bed in that time, and there’s one I can’t stop recommending: the Saatva Classic. This luxury innerspring hybrid delivers a brilliant balance of support versus comfort for the price, and for the 4th of July we’ve secured a juicy discount for Tom’s Guide readers: save $400 on any size Saatva Classic at Saatva.

That’s double the saving on the smaller sizes compared to what you’d get in the brand’s general public sale (just $200 off twin sizes). With $400 off a queen, the Classic now costs $1,699 (was $2,099) in this year’s 4th of July sales, matching the cheapest price I saw it sell for during all of last year’s big holiday sales (it was slightly cheaper at $1,695 in February’s Presidents’ Day sale).

Why I recommend the Saatva Classic

The Saatva Classic is available in two heights (11.5” or 14.5”) and three feels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm), and it comes with a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free installation and old bed removal (the Classic is a flat-shipped mattress that comes via free White Glove Delivery).

I slept on the Saatva Classic for seven months and recommend it as the best hybrid mattress for most people looking to increase their sleep comfort. It ticks a lot of boxes for me, including comfortable lumbar support, how easy it is to move around on, and how well it isolates motion (my husband stays up later than me, then drops like a stone when getting into bed).

This is the queen size Luxury Firm Saatva Classic I slept on for a glorious seven months (Image credit: Future)

The edge support is very robust – the strongest I’ve tested – and the pressure relief is faultless (I have zero painful pressure points when lying on this bed). While not an active cooling mattress the Classic regulates temperature incredibly well, meaning there are no hot spots across the mattress. And as someone who overheats easily on the wrong mattress, effective temperature regulation is very important to my sleep comfort. For a slightly cheaper cooling hybrid, consider the Bear Elite priced $1.457 (was $2,427) at Bear.

The Luxury Firm Saatva Classic would suit couples and average weight sleepers regardless of the position they sleep on. Heavier sleepers, especially back and stomach sleepers, might fare better on the harder Firm Classic, while people who weigh under 130lbs (especially side sleepers) will likely feel more comfortable on the Plush Soft.

Smaller budget? Try this instead…

While the Saatva Classic ticks every box for support, performance, comfort and value for money, it doesn’t suit everyone’s budget. If you need a cheaper hybrid bed that offers good lumbar support, a cooler feel and a durable build, I recommend the DreamCloud Classic.

I slept on the previous version of this mattress for three months and found that while it wasn’t as instantly comfy as the Saatva, it was an excellent performer for the price – it’s over $1,000 cheaper at $665 for a queen plus you get $599 of free bedding. Here’s more…