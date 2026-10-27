How to pre-order M6 MacBook Pro — secure Apple's latest laptop well in time for release day

The MacBook Pro line is about to get a boost in power! The new 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro has hit the scene, and if you've been hankering for an upgrade, there's no better day than today to grab your M6 MacBook Pro pre-order.

According to Apple, the M6 MacBook Pro's 12-core GPU delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics and up to 25 percent faster AI workloads compared to the M5 chip. Meanwhile, graphics performance is up to 11x faster and AI performance is up to 13x faster compared to the capabilities of the M1 chip.

Apple's new 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro starts at $1,999. Pre-orders start at 10:10 a.m. PT on October 28. Pre-order now and you're set to get your new MacBook on November 6.

MacBook Pro 14" (M6): from $1,999 @ Apple

Power users looking for a boost in performance should opt for the new 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro. This powerful laptop sports Apple's M6 chip for blazing-fast performance at home or on the go. Pre-orders start at 10:10 a.m. PT on October 28.

MacBook Pro 14" (M6): from $1,999 @ Amazon

While you can't secure your new laptop yet, M6 MacBook Pro pre-orders are most likely to start on October 28 over at Amazon.

MacBook Pro 14" (M6): from $1,999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy isn't offering M6 MacBook Pro pre-orders just yet, but there's a pretty strong chance that they'll pop up on October 28.

As well as the M6 chip, the MacBook Pro M6 features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display (you can opt for a Nano-Texture coating to reduce glare for an extra $150.) The base model comes with 16GB unified memory and 1TB storage. You also get a 70W power adaptor in the box.

In terms of ports, there are three Thunderbolt 4s on board, as well as a MagSafe 3 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, HDMI port and SDXC card slot. The M6 MacBook Pro also gets Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support, and the option for two external displays.

There's already a lot to be impressed with about the MacBook Pro M6. We put the Mac mini M6 up against the MacBook Pro M5 Pro and MacBook Pro M5 Max in single-core Geekbench 6.7 tests, where the M6 chip came out on top. The new chip didn't take first place in the multi-core tests, but these improvements are still good to see.