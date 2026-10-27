Asics running shoes are up to 56% off — 17 best deals to set PRs this fall

Asics running shoes are some of the most popular on the market — and some of the best running shoes we've tested, too. If you're hoping to improve your PRs this fall, make sure to check out these Asics running shoe deals at Amazon.

My favorite deal right now is the Asics Novablast 5 on sale from $129. It's a previous winner on our list of the best running shoes, and it's still a great buy today because of its comfortable, smooth feel.

Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Asics Shoes

Save 53% Asics Gel-Pulse 16 (Women's): was $100 now $47 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoe deals you'll find, so this shoe is definitely worth a purchase. However, stock is limited, so act fast! It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoes (Men's): was $80 now $59 at Amazon Score the Asics Gel Venture 9 Running Shoes on sale from $59 at Amazon. These shoes are excellent for trail runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Upcourt 6 Volleyball Shoes (Women's): was $75 now $64 at Amazon Put your best foot forward on the volleyball court with the Asics Upcourt 6. These have a lightweight and flexible design, paired with soft and breathable mesh paneling across the upper. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% Asics Women's Novablast 4 : was $140 now $67 at Amazon Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run." Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Excite 11 (Women's): was $90 now $74 at Amazon The Gel-Excite 11 are now on sale for a discount, bringing their price under $75. Designed for running and fitness, it brings a higher stack and a super soft and comfortable feel underfoot. The reflective details are also handy if you're working out in low light. Read more Read less ▼

Asics GT-1000 14 Running Shoes (Women's): was $110 now $79 at Amazon Asics' affordable series of GT-1000 running shoes are even better with a discount. The 14th iteration of the shoe features a 3D guidance system built in to keep you stable on your feet as you run! Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $89 at Amazon At 48% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 (Women's): was $140 now $89 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's): was $140 now $99 at Amazon An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 Running Shoes (Women's): was $169 now $147 at Amazon If you love the style of the Gel-Nimbus running shoes and want the latest in the line, the Gel-Nimbus 28 have a small but significant 13% discount. They deliver a lightweight upper with plush cushioning and PureGel tech to propel you forwards. Read more Read less ▼