Asics running shoes are up to 56% off — 17 best deals to set PRs this fall
Asics running shoes are up to half off
Asics running shoes are some of the most popular on the market — and some of the best running shoes we've tested, too. If you're hoping to improve your PRs this fall, make sure to check out these Asics running shoe deals at Amazon.
My favorite deal right now is the Asics Novablast 5 on sale from $129. It's a previous winner on our list of the best running shoes, and it's still a great buy today because of its comfortable, smooth feel.
Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.
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- Asics Gel-Pulse 16 (Women's): was $100 now from $47
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now from $69
- Asics Versablast 4 Running Shoes (Women's): was $80 now from $69
- Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now from $80
- Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now from $94
- Asics Novablast 5 (Men's): was $160 now from $129
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 Running Shoes (Women's): was $169 now $147
- Asics Superblast 2 (Unisex): was $199 now $149
Asics Shoes
This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoe deals you'll find, so this shoe is definitely worth a purchase. However, stock is limited, so act fast! It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular.
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Score the Asics Gel Venture 9 Running Shoes on sale from $59 at Amazon. These shoes are excellent for trail runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.
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Put your best foot forward on the volleyball court with the Asics Upcourt 6. These have a lightweight and flexible design, paired with soft and breathable mesh paneling across the upper.
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Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run."
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The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
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Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount. The Cream/Hazy Lilac colorway is gorgeous, too.
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The 10th iteration of Asics' budget-friendly road running shoes have dropped in price! They feature Amplifoam+ cushioning to support your runs and have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper.
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The Gel-Excite 11 are now on sale for a discount, bringing their price under $75. Designed for running and fitness, it brings a higher stack and a super soft and comfortable feel underfoot. The reflective details are also handy if you're working out in low light.
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Asics' affordable series of GT-1000 running shoes are even better with a discount. The 14th iteration of the shoe features a 3D guidance system built in to keep you stable on your feet as you run!
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At 48% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.
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The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17.
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The Fuji Lite 6 is a lightweight trail-running shoe that offers reliable grip and a speedy, responsive ride for your off-road runs. It's also on sale at Asics. For $99, it's a steal.
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We voted the Asics Novablast 6 as the best running shoes you can buy right now, but before that, the Asics Novablast 5 had the top spot. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making them a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.
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If you love the style of the Gel-Nimbus running shoes and want the latest in the line, the Gel-Nimbus 28 have a small but significant 13% discount. They deliver a lightweight upper with plush cushioning and PureGel tech to propel you forwards.
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In our Asics Superblast 2 review we said they were one of the best shoes of the year they released. There are newer shoes on the market, but now, you can get them for 25% off. Our testers thought the Superblast 2 was amazing for long runs, and found it to be lightweight and versatile.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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