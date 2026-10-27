Jump To:

Asics running shoes are up to 56% off — 17 best deals to set PRs this fall

Deals
By
Published

Asics running shoes are up to half off

Asics Novablast 5 running shoes
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Jump To:
0

Asics running shoes are some of the most popular on the market — and some of the best running shoes we've tested, too. If you're hoping to improve your PRs this fall, make sure to check out these Asics running shoe deals at Amazon.

My favorite deal right now is the Asics Novablast 5 on sale from $129. It's a previous winner on our list of the best running shoes, and it's still a great buy today because of its comfortable, smooth feel.

Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Quick Links

Asics Shoes

Asics Gel-Pulse 16 (Women's)
Save 53%
Asics Gel-Pulse 16 (Women's): was $100 now $47 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoe deals you'll find, so this shoe is definitely worth a purchase. However, stock is limited, so act fast! It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoes (Men's)
Asics Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoes (Men's): was $80 now $59 at Amazon

Score the Asics Gel Venture 9 Running Shoes on sale from $59 at Amazon. These shoes are excellent for trail runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Upcourt 6 Volleyball Shoes (Women's)
Asics Upcourt 6 Volleyball Shoes (Women's): was $75 now $64 at Amazon

Put your best foot forward on the volleyball court with the Asics Upcourt 6. These have a lightweight and flexible design, paired with soft and breathable mesh paneling across the upper.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Women's Novablast 4
Save 52%
Asics Women's Novablast 4 : was $140 now $67 at Amazon

Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run."

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon

The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Versablast 4 Running Shoes (Women's)
Asics Versablast 4 Running Shoes (Women's): was $80 now $69 at Amazon

Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount. The Cream/Hazy Lilac colorway is gorgeous, too.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Gel-Contend 10 Road Running Shoes (Men's)
Asics Gel-Contend 10 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $80 now $69 at Amazon

The 10th iteration of Asics' budget-friendly road running shoes have dropped in price! They feature Amplifoam+ cushioning to support your runs and have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Gel-Excite 11 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Excite 11 (Women's): was $90 now $74 at Amazon

The Gel-Excite 11 are now on sale for a discount, bringing their price under $75. Designed for running and fitness, it brings a higher stack and a super soft and comfortable feel underfoot. The reflective details are also handy if you're working out in low light.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics GT-1000 14 Running Shoes (Women's)
Asics GT-1000 14 Running Shoes (Women's): was $110 now $79 at Amazon

Asics' affordable series of GT-1000 running shoes are even better with a discount. The 14th iteration of the shoe features a 3D guidance system built in to keep you stable on your feet as you run!

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Glideride Max (Men's)
Save 48%
Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $89 at Amazon

At 48% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 (Women's): was $140 now $89 at Amazon

The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Sonicblast Road Running Shoes (Men's)
Save 48%
Asics Sonicblast Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon

Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's)
Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's): was $140 now $99 at Amazon

An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Fuji Lite 6 Trail Running Shoes (Men's)
Asics Fuji Lite 6 Trail Running Shoes (Men's): was $130 now $99 at Amazon

The Fuji Lite 6 is a lightweight trail-running shoe that offers reliable grip and a speedy, responsive ride for your off-road runs. It's also on sale at Asics. For $99, it's a steal.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Novablast 5 (Men's)
Asics Novablast 5 (Men's): was $160 now $129 at Amazon

We voted the Asics Novablast 6 as the best running shoes you can buy right now, but before that, the Asics Novablast 5 had the top spot. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making them a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 Running Shoes (Women's)
Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 Running Shoes (Women's): was $169 now $147 at Amazon

If you love the style of the Gel-Nimbus running shoes and want the latest in the line, the Gel-Nimbus 28 have a small but significant 13% discount. They deliver a lightweight upper with plush cushioning and PureGel tech to propel you forwards.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Asics Superblast 2 (Unisex)
Asics Superblast 2 (Unisex): was $200 now $149 at Amazon

In our Asics Superblast 2 review we said they were one of the best shoes of the year they released. There are newer shoes on the market, but now, you can get them for 25% off. Our testers thought the Superblast 2 was amazing for long runs, and found it to be lightweight and versatile.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top