This MagSafe power bank doesn’t just charge my iPhone, it can also power my laptop — and it’s 23% off right now
I never have to worry about having a USB-C cable on me either
I’m constantly rotating through different power banks, but it’s refreshing to come across one that lets me charge both my phone and my laptop. The Lisen P604 MagSafe Power Bank not only packs a hefty 10,000 mAh capacity for on-the-go convenience, but it's also powerful enough to charge larger electronics like my laptop.
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering an instant $16 discount, slashing 23% off the regular price. Given its compact size, versatile charging capabilities, and clever design touches, it’s no surprise that it has found a permanent spot in my camera bag.
With a sizable 10,000 mAh battery capacity, the Lisen P604 MagSafe Power Bank offers plenty of utility by charging a multitude of gadgets wired or wirelessly. With 60W wired charging support, it's also powerful enough to supply charges to some laptops too.
First of all, the Lisen P604 MagSafe Power Bank can charge my iPhone 18 Pro at its top 25W wireless speed. Snapped onto the back, it provides a convenient way to charge while I’m out and nowhere near an outlet. Unlike other MagSafe power banks capped at slower 15W speeds, this one tops up battery levels significantly faster when I'm running low. With its 10,000 mAh capacity, I can get nearly two full charges on my phone before the power bank itself needs a recharge.
What makes it even better is its 60W wired charging support, which is more than enough to juice up my laptop. I’ve been using the Acer Googlebook 14 for over a week now, and the P604 supplies power effortlessly over USB-C, making it an indispensable tool when I’m in a pinch.
Lisen thought of just about everything when designing the P604. It includes a standard USB-A port for older devices, as well as an attached USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying lanyard. I prefer this integrated setup because I never have to worry about leaving a cable behind.
Factoring in the variety of colors and the discount Amazon is offering ahead of Black Friday, the Lisen P604 MagSafe Power Bank delivers tremendous value.
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John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
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