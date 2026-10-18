Ease menopause night sweats for less with up to $899 off the top 5 products we've tested for cooler sleep

When you're menopausal, the warm nights don't end when the season turns from summer to winter. Getting good quality sleep during menopause is tough, and I should know — my mum is going through it right now.

To mark World Menopause Day, I'm setting out to help my mum, and anyone else battling night sweats and hot flashes, by rounding up the seven top products we've tested for cooler sleep.

I reviewed the highest scoring cooling mattress Tom's Guide has tested, the Bear Elite Hybrid (see below), as well as cooling mattress toppers from the likes of Eight Sleep and Chilipad. From the best mattress to a cool-touch pillow, here's what I'm recommending to my mum to help her sleep better this Menopause Awareness Month and beyond...