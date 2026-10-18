Ease menopause night sweats for less with up to $899 off the top 5 products we've tested for cooler sleep
Hot flashes and night sweats are a common cause of waking up at 3 a.m. — but these mattress and bedding deals will help you sleep cooler this World Menopause Day and beyond
When you're menopausal, the warm nights don't end when the season turns from summer to winter. Getting good quality sleep during menopause is tough, and I should know — my mum is going through it right now.
To mark World Menopause Day, I'm setting out to help my mum, and anyone else battling night sweats and hot flashes, by rounding up the seven top products we've tested for cooler sleep.
I reviewed the highest scoring cooling mattress Tom's Guide has tested, the Bear Elite Hybrid (see below), as well as cooling mattress toppers from the likes of Eight Sleep and Chilipad. From the best mattress to a cool-touch pillow, here's what I'm recommending to my mum to help her sleep better this Menopause Awareness Month and beyond...
The Casper Hybrid has been tested by several hot sleepers on our team, including two in perimenopause. It's the top-rated option in our best pillow guide for anyone dealing with night sweats and hot flashes, outperforming all others in our temperature regulation test. We awarded it a 4.5 out of 5 score in our Casper Hybrid Pillow review, praising its breathable feel, cool-touch cover and sweat-wicking performance. The standard size is on sale for $161 (was $179), with a king priced $188.10.
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During lab tests for our Bear Elite Hybrid review, this top-rated bed-in-a-box shed over eight degrees of heat in a minute. Safe to say, we rate it as a powerful ally against hot flashes and night sweats. Plus it's cushioning, supportive, and comes in three firmness options. Using the code TOMS35 at checkout saves you an extra 5% compared to the general Bear mattress sale and reduces a queen to $1,484.40 (was $2,284). There's $899 off a Cal King. Comes with free shipping and a year's sleep trial.
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Investing in breathable bedsheets can help you sleep much cooler during perimenopause and menopause. The Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus sheets are the best bed sheets we've tested for hot sleepers, wicking away heat and sweat through the night. They come in 14 colors, and are easy to machine wash and dry. There's 15% off this weekend, reducing a queen set (which includes a fitted sheet and two pillow cases) to $93.50 (was. $110).
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The Eight Sleep Pod 6 is here with a redesigned thermal engine to banish overheating in bed. It's a good smart mattress for couples who can't agree on temperature (you can cool your side of the bed to 55.4°F / 13°C or heat it to 109.4°F / 43°C), and for tracking your sleep. A queen costs $2,699 in the Eight Sleep mattress sale with subscription fee starting from $17 a month.
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Bedding expert Frances Daniels swears by the Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector. She claims it kept her cool during sweltering summertime heatwaves, and rates it as the best mattress protector for cooler sleep. It will also keep your mattress safe from sweat, body oils, spills and stains. A queen is down to $96.75 (was $129) this World Menopause Day.
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Eve is a sleep tech product tester and writer at Tom's Guide, covering everything from smart beds and sleep trackers, to sleep earbuds and sunrise alarm clocks. Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism, and has four years’ experience writing features and news. In her role as Sleep Tech Product Tester and Writer for Tom's Guide, Eve is constantly trying out and reviewing the latest sleep products from brands such as Apple, Garmin, Whoop, Hatch, Sleep Number, Eight Sleep, and Oura. A fitness enthusiast who completed the London Marathon earlier this year, Eve loves exploring the relationship between good sleep, overall health, and physical performance, and how great sleep tech can make that relationship even better.
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