Apple unveils new iMac with M6 — here are all the upgrades

Apple is continuing its "Pro and Tell" announcements this week with an all-new iMac to follow yesterday's iPad mini 8 reveal.

As expected, Apple has upgraded its colorful all-in-one with the M6 chip that will turbocharge performance in a similar vein to the Mac mini we reviewed back in September. The iMac 2026 will also ship with macOS 27 Golden Gate, which includes the next version of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI.

Though this year's iMac is more of a spec refresh, it should be a nice upgrade for folks working with older models. That said, the higher price stings. That said, here's everything we know about the new M6 iMac.

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The new M6 iMac with a 10-core CPU/GPU starts at $1,499 ($1,449 for education). iMac with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU starts at $1,699 (U.S.) and $1,599 for education.

It's hardly surprising, but that's a step up from the $1,299 entry-level price the M4 iMac launched with in 2024. As with its other devices, Apple increased prices in June to a new starting price of $1,499, so if you view it through that lens, it's not as bad. But it just reinforces that even Apple isn't immune to the effects of RAMaggeddon.

Shipping will begin on November 6, the same date as the new iPad mini 8. Pre-orders begin on October 28.

M6 iMac: Performance

(Image credit: Apple)

The biggest overhaul for the new iMac is in performance, thanks to the addition of the M6 chip. We won't know precisely how this chip pairs with the iMac hardware until we test it for ourselves — but we can get a good idea from our time with the M6 Mac mini.

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In our review of that machine, the M6 chip "really shone" and "didn't miss a beat" even when we put it under some serious pressure. Here's how the chip held up against the same benchmarking tests as the M5 and M5 Pro chips inside a MacBook Pro.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Performance Benchmarks Header Cell - Column 0 Mac mini M6 MacBook Pro M5 MacBook Pro M5 Pro Geekbench 6.7 single-core 4708 3613 3701 Geekbench 6.7 multi-core 21405 17505 29411 Handbrake (Mins:Secs) 2:45 3:31 1:45

If the new iMac delivers similar performance, it will be a much more powerful computer than its predecessor. Apple introduced the M6 in August, and like the A20 Pro in the iPhone Duo, it's built on a 2-nanometer process. It should easily outclass the 3-nanometer architecture used in the M4, particularly in AI processing, thanks to a Dual 16-core Neural Engine specifically for AI and machine learning tasks.

This means if you plan to use Apple's desktop for running local AI language models or experimenting with local agents — as well as creative tools — you could see a big improvement.

M6 iMac: Design

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The new iMac keeps the same overall design and display specs as its predecessor. That's by no means a bad thing, but considering the design hasn't changed meaningfully since 2021, a few extra flourishes wouldn't have gone amiss.

The front of the computer is still a 24-inch 4.5k Retina display with a 4,480 x 2,520 pixel resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. With the iPad mini 8 getting the OLED treatment, it would have been nice to see it here too, but Apple is sticking with the LED-backlit LCD technology from the M4 iMac. That said, 12-core models offer a nano-texture display option.

The iMac comes in seven colors: blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange, and silver.

M6 iMac: Networking

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Alongside the new M6 chip's performance, the 2026 iMac gets a networking boost with improved wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 out of the box.

Most users will welcome the jump to Wi-Fi 7, as it gives you access to the faster 6 GHz band and protocol features like Multi-Link Operation (MLO), which (my colleague Anthony tells me) aggregates multiple bands simultaneously for lower latency and higher throughput.

And having Bluetooth 6 will give you more accurate distance tracking, better power efficiency, and lower-latency wireless audio if you happen to have a pair of AirPods Max 2 on your desk.

Lastly, models with a 12-core CPU / 12-core GPU M6 chip can have 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, which Apple says is up to 2.5x faster than the previous iMac.

iMac: Camera, audio, and accessories

Other features for the iMac M6 include a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View. For sound, it has two pairs of force-canceling woofers and two tweeters, plus support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. There's also a microphone array.

Expect a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad, all with USB-C charging ports. It will also support Touch ID.

M6 iMac: Outlook

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The iMac was due for an upgrade, and it's good to see it join its smaller brother in the ranks of Apple devices powered by a 2-nanometer chip. If you're using an older iMac, the jump to M6 alone may be enough to warrant an upgrade — especially if you plan to do a lot of AI-related work on your desktop.

The sticking point may be that the design and display remain unchanged. And, of course, there's a price rise to factor in as well. We'll retain final judgment until we've reviewed it, but Apple's new iMac looks set to take the crown of the best all-in-one PC for 2026 without too much trouble.

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