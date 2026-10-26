How to pre-order iPad mini 8: Here's how to secure Apple's new mini tablet

The iPad mini 8 is on the way! The latest mini but mighty tablet from Apple comes with a ton of upgrades and exciting new features. I'm super hyped to see that OLED panel for myself.

The iPad mini 8 starts at $699, and pre-orders started at 10:10 a.m. PT on October 26. Right now you can head to Apple's website to learn about all the details.

iPad mini 8: from $699 @ Apple

The perfect powerful tablet in a portable package. The latest iPad mini is powered by the Apple A20 Pro chip (the same chip that's in the iPhone 18 Pro,) and features an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The base model has 128GB storage.

iPad mini 8: from $699 @ Amazon

While you can't secure your tablet yet, iPad mini 8 pre-orders are most likely to start on October 28 over at Amazon.

iPad mini 8: from $699 @ Best Buy

Best Buy isn't offering iPad mini 8 pre-orders just yet, but there's a pretty strong chance that they'll pop up on October 28.

Want the full iPad experience in a small package? The iPad mini has always been a go-to for powerful performance on the go, and the 8th iteration of the tablet looks like it's going to be better than ever.

For starters, it now comes with an 8.5-inch OLED panel — or Super Retina XDR panel, as Apple calls it. OLED displays arguably offer the best visuals of any display type, with enhanced contrast making colors truly pop off the screen. There's also now an option for a nano-texture display that will cut down on glare, making this device easier to use in bright conditions.

Also new for this tablet is an IP67 durability rating. This rating ensures the tablet can survive submersion in water in case it takes an accidental dip.

iPad mini 8 pre-orders begin on October 28. Don't forget to lock yours in to secure your tablet!