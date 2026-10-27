Apple ‘Pro and Tell’ LIVE: OLED MacBook Pro, iPad mini 8, M6 iMac and more as it happens

Forget iPhone Duo and HomeView. This is probably the biggest week of Apple announcements of 2026, as the Cupertino crew looks set to announce a new OLED MacBook Pro with a touchscreen.

There’s much more too. Apple’s already jumped the gun and announced the iPad mini 8, which makes me think we’re getting daily announcements — my prediction for today is the M6 MacBook Pro and iMac, with the OLED main event coming Wednesday.

And on this live blog, we’re going to cover every single announcement as it happens — exploring every nook and cranny of leaks and rumors and breaking down whether these are the right machines for you. So keep us bookmarked!

What has been announced so far?

iPad mini 8: OLED screen, under-display speakers, A20 Pro, starts at $699. Pre-ordering starts Wednesday, October 28

What may be announced this week?