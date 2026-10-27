Apple ‘Pro and Tell’ LIVE: OLED MacBook Pro, iPad mini 8, M6 iMac and more as it happens
Apple is ready to 'Pro and Tell' us all
Forget iPhone Duo and HomeView. This is probably the biggest week of Apple announcements of 2026, as the Cupertino crew looks set to announce a new OLED MacBook Pro with a touchscreen.
There’s much more too. Apple’s already jumped the gun and announced the iPad mini 8, which makes me think we’re getting daily announcements — my prediction for today is the M6 MacBook Pro and iMac, with the OLED main event coming Wednesday.
And on this live blog, we’re going to cover every single announcement as it happens — exploring every nook and cranny of leaks and rumors and breaking down whether these are the right machines for you. So keep us bookmarked!
What has been announced so far?
- iPad mini 8: OLED screen, under-display speakers, A20 Pro, starts at $699. Pre-ordering starts Wednesday, October 28
What may be announced this week?
- M6 MacBook Pro (PREDICTED ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY): Same mini-LED design you’re used to, but with M6 inside.
- M6 iMac (PREDICTED ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY): Same design as before, but with M6 inside.
- OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro (PREDICTED ANNOUNCEMENT WEDNESDAY): OLED touchscreen, Dynamic Island, M5 Pro/Max. Predicted starting price $2,999
LIVE UPDATES
Expect M6 stuff today
If you're locked in for the OLED MacBook Pro, chances are you'll have to wait until tomorrow. Apple revealed its hand when unveiling the iPad mini 8 yesterday!
My guess: they're going to slow-play this over the next couple of days leading up to a big fanfare announcement on Wednesday at the actual event in LA.
So if the touchscreen Pr-OLED is going to be Wednesday for the big thing, what does that leave? Simple: I'm predicting that today we'll see the M6 iMac and M6 MacBook Pro (base model) announced.
I imagine it'll be similar to yesterday's announcement — an update of the Apple Newsroom and a promo video. Keep it locked here for the second it happens at (total prediction) 9am ET.
Jason, checking in!
Welcome to the Apple 'Pro and Tell' live blog! I've been combing through the news, leaks and rumors leading up to this event for months now, and we're finally (possibly) at the start of a new paradigm shift for the MacBook Pro!
I'll walk you through everything. But to kick things off, we got one particularly mini but mighty announcement — an overhauled iPad mini with OLED display.
And I'll be real with you... I'm so tempted to pre-order. This is the upgrade I've been waiting for: that gorgeous OLED panel, A20 Pro chipset, under-display speakers to seal it for better durability!
But I wanna know what you think.
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