7 amazing pre-Black Friday Samsung phone deals — including Z Fold 8, Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 FE and more

With Black Friday coming, a bunch of you out there will be looking for ways to pick up a brand new smartphone without paying full price. I don't blame you, because phone prices have gone through the roof this year, and paying the MSRP is starting to feel a lot like being ripped off.

The good news is that you don't have to wait until Black Friday to save serious money. Nor do you have to pick up the latest iPhone to get the best possible phone experience. Samsung sells a lot of the best phones and best foldables, and their latest models are all discounted ahead of Black Friday — with some deals knocking hundreds of dollars off.

It's almost enough to make you forget that Samsung has been one of the worst offenders for raising prices.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 now $1,699 at Amazon The iPhone Duo may be getting all the attention at the moment, but we can't forget that Samsung has its own passport-shaped foldable — and one that seems to have Apple beat on AI and price. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a similar design to the Duo, complete with a 5.5-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch foldable screen and eight generations of foldable experience to draw upon. All with $200 off the usual price over at Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was $2,099 now $1,899 at Amazon If you need a slightly bigger screen, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the foldable for you. It features a taller and narrower design than the Z Fold 8, with a 6.5-inch cover screen and 8-inch foldable display. It also features more powerful cameras, with a 200MP main lens, 50MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It also features a larger 5,000 mAh battery and a super thin and lightweight design — alongside all the benefits of the Z Fold 8. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy If you'd prefer a more compact foldable experience, there's always the Galaxy Z Flip 8. It's nowhere near as advanced as the Z Fold 8 series, and there isn't a whole lot to make it stand out from other flip phones, But you do get access to Galaxy AI, strong Snapdragon performance, a 6.9-inch main display, 4.1-inch cover display, and a 4,300 mAh battery. And, its 50MP main camera paired with a 12MP ultrawide take great photos. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: was $699 now $599 at Amazon If you want the premium experience at a lower price, Samsung's Fan Edition series has long been the go-to. You do make some compromises to get the Galaxy S26 FE's lower price, but you still get good cameras, solid battery life and a design that offers a premium feel — even if it's not quite as fancy as that of the Galaxy S26. Plus you get many of the same AI features as the rest of the S26 series in a lower cost package. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26: was $999 now $849 at Amazon For the absolute basic Samsung flagship experience, there's the Galaxy S26. It's not as large or feature-rich as the Ultra, or even the Plus, but it still offers a whole lot of great features. That includes powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 performance, a larger, brighter display than before, a bunch of cool new magnetic AI features and a combination of solid battery life and camera quality. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy The Galaxy S26 Plus is a little bigger and a little more capable than the Galaxy S26. It features a QHD resolution screen, a larger 4,900 mAh battery, faster 45W charging speeds as well as all the same advantages as the standard S26 model. Though sadly it lacks the major benefits of the Ultra model, such as the high-resolution cameras and built-in S Pen. Read more Read less ▼

Samnsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399 now $1,144 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the flagship of Samsung's premium phone line, and it easily offers the best Galaxy experience you can get right now. Not only does it have the largest screen of the S26 lineup, it also features a built-in S Pen stylus, a larger 5,000 mAh battery, 60W wires charging speeds and the Privacy Display that helps keep snooping eyes away from your phone — but only when you say so. Not to mention the fact there's a 200MP main camera, and a main telephoto lens with 50MP resolution. Read more Read less ▼

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