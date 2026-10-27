How to pre-order M6 iMac — Apple's all-in-one gets a huge performance boost

It could be the ultimate all-in-one computer — the new iMac is here. It has been upgraded with the latest M6 chip, making it even more powerful than before.

Apple says the new M6 chip enables up 2.5x faster performance in apps like Microsoft Excel versus the iMac M1 and up to 1.5x faster performance versus M4.

You also get up to 3.3x faster graphics performance for tasks like photo editing compared to the iMac M1, and up to 2x faster performance than M4. Gaming is up to 2x faster compared to M4. Plus, the M6 iMac is up to 12x faster with on-device AI performance.

The base M6 iMac is priced at $1,499. Pre-orders start at 10:10 a.m. PT on October 28; meanwhile the release date is due for November 6.

iMac (M6): from $1,499 @ Apple

Apple's all-in-one computer now comes with the M6 chip! It offers even faster performance than before, making it a shoo-in for the top spot on our list of the best all-in-one computers. The base model comes with 16GB unified memory and 256GB storage. Pre-orders start at 10:10 a.m. PT on October 28.

M6 iMac: from $1,499 @ Amazon

While you can't secure your new desktop yet, M6 iMac pre-orders are most likely to appear on October 28 over at Amazon.

M6 iMac: from $1,499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy isn't offering M6 iMac pre-orders just yet, but make sure to check back here on October 28.

This iMac comes with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. This is the same as the already excellent iMac M4 released a few years back. The base model comes with 16GB memory and 256GB storage, but you can pay extra to upgrade if you wish.

There are seven color options to choose from — Blue, Purple, Pink, Orange, Yellow, Green and Silver. And you also get a matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse included in the box.

There's not long to wait, so make sure to secure your M6 iMac pre-order while you can!

Interested in the M6 chip's capabilities? We put the Mac mini M6 up against the MacBook Pro M5 Pro and MacBook Pro M5 Max in single-core Geekbench 6.7 tests, and you'll see below that the M6 came out on top. While the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro still won out on on the multi-core tests, it's still a big improvement for the M6 iMac that's very nice to see.