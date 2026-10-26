I'm a huge fan of Alo apparel. It's quickly become one of my go-to brands for working out, getting my steps in and even just lounging around the house. Their prices aren't considered cheap, but their clothes are comfortable, versatile and most importantly, they're durable.

Although the brand rarely has sales, Alo is currently hosting a huge Black Friday Early Access sale with 30% off sitewide. In order to take advantage of this discount, you do have to sign up to become an Alo member, but it's free and extremely simple. (You can sign up at Alo Yoga). Once you sign up, you can get 30% off literally anything you have your eyes set on.

Even better? Sale items are also slashing an extra 30% off — and my favorite deals start at just $31. We don't know how long this Early Access Sale will last, so we recommend shopping ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out my tried-and-true favorites from the sale.

Best Alo Yoga Deals

Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra (Women's): was $78 now $31 at Alo Yoga The Airlift Intrigue Bra is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric for a supportive and snug fit that's ready for everything from HIIT to headstands. (Alo recommends sizing up if you have a fuller cup size). The cut is simple but flattering, designed with a scoop-neck, adjustable straps that crisscross in back for extra lift. There's also a keyhole cutout. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Airlift Redefine Bra (Women's): was $88 now $44 at Alo Yoga The Airlift design features high-compression Airlift performance fabric, stitch lines, and corset detailing. It pairs well with the Infatuation leggings for a very cool finish. It's listed as medium support, which makes it a good option for everything from yoga to running. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress (Women's): was $118 now $47 at Alo Yoga This is more of a summer or warm-weather pick, but now that it's on sale, you might as well add it to your cart. This adorable tennis dress is made from Alo's signature Alosoft fabric and has a built-in onesie for all-in-one ease. It offers just the right amount of support, comfort and stretch and is perfect for any adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Accolade Short (Women's): was $78 now $54 at Alo Yoga Elevate your loungewear collection with these super soft shorts that feature french terry fabric on the outside and warm fleece on the inside. I love wearing these cozy shorts around the house or when I'm walking my dog around the block during warmer weather. You'll definitely want to pair them with the stylish Accolade 1/4 Zip that I highlight further below. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Airbrush Real Bra Tank (Women's): was $78 now $54 at Alo Yoga I can't get enough of this tank. So many fitness tanks are itchy and uncomfortable around the rib cage, but this one really does feel airbrushed with softness. I love its wide straps, flattering V-neckline and the fact that it has a built-in bra. Grab the matching yoga pants below to create your fabulous set. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Alo Yoga 5" Traction Shorts (Men's): was $88 now $61 at Alo Yoga Our Deals Editor in Chief can't recommend these shorts enough. First, they're very comfy with an elastic (but secure) waistband that stays in place even during the most intense HIIT sessions. The shorts are made of a slightly perforated, fast-drying fabric, which means they won't get heavy and weigh you down on those sweaty, humid runs. (Don't worry, they're not revealing). Are there cheaper options, yes, but these are a top choice. Read more Read less ▼