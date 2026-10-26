Alo Yoga's entire site is 30% off ahead of Black Friday — here are my 15 favorite deals
Refresh your workout wardrobe with these rare deals
I'm a huge fan of Alo apparel. It's quickly become one of my go-to brands for working out, getting my steps in and even just lounging around the house. Their prices aren't considered cheap, but their clothes are comfortable, versatile and most importantly, they're durable.
Although the brand rarely has sales, Alo is currently hosting a huge Black Friday Early Access sale with 30% off sitewide. In order to take advantage of this discount, you do have to sign up to become an Alo member, but it's free and extremely simple. (You can sign up at Alo Yoga). Once you sign up, you can get 30% off literally anything you have your eyes set on.
Even better? Sale items are also slashing an extra 30% off — and my favorite deals start at just $31. We don't know how long this Early Access Sale will last, so we recommend shopping ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out my tried-and-true favorites from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop all men's Alo Yoga
- shop all women's Alo Yoga
- Airlift Intrigue Bra: was $78 now $31
- Triumph Long Sleeve Tee: was $68 now $34
- Airlift Redefine Bra: was $88 now $44
- Conquer Reform Mock Neck Long Sleeve: was $98 now $49
- Airlift Tennis Skirt: was $88 now $44
- Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress: was $118 now $47
- Latitude 1/2 Zip Pullover: was $178 now $89
Best Alo Yoga Deals
The Airlift Intrigue Bra is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric for a supportive and snug fit that's ready for everything from HIIT to headstands. (Alo recommends sizing up if you have a fuller cup size). The cut is simple but flattering, designed with a scoop-neck, adjustable straps that crisscross in back for extra lift. There's also a keyhole cutout.
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You can never have enough tees — and this Alo long sleeve is airy, ultra-soft and perfect for training or layering under a light jacket. Plus, it's versatile enough that you can wear it just about anywhere. It's available in various colors.
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The Airlift design features high-compression Airlift performance fabric, stitch lines, and corset detailing. It pairs well with the Infatuation leggings for a very cool finish. It's listed as medium support, which makes it a good option for everything from yoga to running.
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This tennis skirt is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric that provides a lightweight feel. It has detailed seams along the front for added definition along with a high-rise waist and built-in shorts (with a hidden pocket) that offers extra coverage on and off the court.
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This is more of a summer or warm-weather pick, but now that it's on sale, you might as well add it to your cart. This adorable tennis dress is made from Alo's signature Alosoft fabric and has a built-in onesie for all-in-one ease. It offers just the right amount of support, comfort and stretch and is perfect for any adventure.
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This Conquer Long Sleeve will leave you looking cool. It's made with Alo's signature stretchy, sweat-wicking Conquer fabric. It offers a slim fit, but it's not clingy. Plus, it'll feel ultra-soft against your skin with a cool buttery feel.
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This Alo short sleeve is so versatile! It's airy, ultra-soft and perfect for training or layering under your favorite hoodie. I recommend grabbing one in several colors.
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Elevate your loungewear collection with these super soft shorts that feature french terry fabric on the outside and warm fleece on the inside. I love wearing these cozy shorts around the house or when I'm walking my dog around the block during warmer weather. You'll definitely want to pair them with the stylish Accolade 1/4 Zip that I highlight further below.
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I can't get enough of this tank. So many fitness tanks are itchy and uncomfortable around the rib cage, but this one really does feel airbrushed with softness. I love its wide straps, flattering V-neckline and the fact that it has a built-in bra. Grab the matching yoga pants below to create your fabulous set.
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Our Deals Editor in Chief can't recommend these shorts enough. First, they're very comfy with an elastic (but secure) waistband that stays in place even during the most intense HIIT sessions. The shorts are made of a slightly perforated, fast-drying fabric, which means they won't get heavy and weigh you down on those sweaty, humid runs. (Don't worry, they're not revealing). Are there cheaper options, yes, but these are a top choice.
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These buttery-soft Alo leggings are supportive in all the right places, and right now, you can score 30% off in this black color. This is a total win for just under $100.
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Need a new fall jacket? This lightweight pullover is lightly filled (for a little warmth) and made from 100 percent nylon — the kind that's durable, swishy and ready to face the elements. It also has a half-zip collar, zippered side pockets, banded cuffs, and a banded hem. The fit is relaxed and comfortable.
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I'm actually wearing these bootcut leggings as I write this! They are my all-time favorite legging, not only because they're comfortable, but because they're extremely flattering. I wear them literally everywhere and usually pair them with sneakers. They look great whether you're working out, walking or just want to put together a cute and casual weekend outfit. I definitely recommend these versatile leggings.
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These buttery-soft Alo leggings are supportive in all the right places, and right now, you can score 30% off in a rainbow of colors. This is a total win for just under $100.
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If you're anything like me, you'll be living in this cozy 1/4 zip. It's an absolute must for crisp spring mornings thanks to its fleece interior. It comes in a variety of colors and matches perfectly with the Accolade shorts above. It also has a matching pair of sweatpants if you want to be extra warm and cozy.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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