The holidays will be here before we know it, and if you’re planning to host any gatherings, having the right kitchen appliances can make all the difference. That's where Ninja comes into play. From cooking and baking to meal prepping all your holiday favorites, the brand has everything you need to make hosting a little easier.

Fortunately, Amazon is celebrating the season with a bunch of Ninja appliance deals. From high-quality blenders and air fryers to pizza ovens and coffee makers, there are some discounts here that you definitely don't want to miss — especially since the best deals are currently up to 40% off.

I've been scouring the sale and have found the best cooking deals to help you in the kitchen this holiday season and beyond. I've listed all my favorites below, so keep scrolling to check them out.

Ninja Deals

Save 40% Ninja Blast Max: was $99 now $59 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Max is capable of taking on any challenge you throw at it, including crushing ice and blitzing berries to make yummy smoothies. It comes with multiple blend settings to make sure your blender is using the right level of power for the task at hand, and the compact size means it’s a great option for anyone with a small kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Professional Blender: was $109 now $79 at Amazon Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $79 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep! Read more Read less ▼

Ninja BlendBOSS Blender: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Create healthy juices from the comforts of your home with the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro. It features a powerful high torque motor and includes two one-touch programs that make it easy to operate. We also like that it has a pulp control that allows you to customize your juice with pulp or without. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $249 now $139 at Amazon The Ninja Flip stainless steel model is also on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $159 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven: was $279 now $199 at Amazon Ninja's French Door Premier Air Fryer is the brand's first-ever French door fryer. It comes in a classy stainless steel finish and has ten cooking settings to choose from. With a top temperature of 450°F, it can be used to cook everything from cookies to pizza. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Ninja's Artisan Electric Pizza Oven will give you a 12-inch pizza in 3 minutes. That’s super quick if you’ve got a whole crowd to feed at a pizza party. Choose from five pizza crust settings and five cooking functions, with complete temperature control, you're be the best pizzaioli in town. Read more Read less ▼