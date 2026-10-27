The North Face is up to 50% off at Amazon, REI and more — shop these 11 deals for fall
The best North Face apparel for your fall adventures
Ready to refresh your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead? The North Face has you covered with versatile styles designed for everything from crisp fall days to the coldest winter weather. While the brand tends to be a bit pricey, several retailers are currently offering discounts on some of its most popular styles.
In fact, Amazon, REI and the official North Face site are knocking up to 50% off select styles. Whether you're planning to hit the trails, explore the great outdoors or brave a rainstorm, The North Face has the perfect pieces to keep you comfortable as temperatures start to drop.
To take advantage of these incredible deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face sale.
Quick Links
- shop all The North Face deals
- shop all The North Face deals at REI
- shop all The North Face deals at Amazon
- The North Face Sunriser Hoodie (Men's): was $80 now $56
- The North Face Jester Everyday Laptop Backpack: was $75 now $59
- The North Face Osito Lux Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $65
- The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91
- The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket (Men's): was $200 now $135
The North Face Apparel Deals
Right now this Dock Worker Recycled Beanie from The North Face is on sale starting from $27. It's super stylish thanks to its range of muted color options and The North Face logo patch. Plus, its deep fit maximizes warmth.
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This backpack features tons of compartments — including a laptop sleeve — and can even stand up on its own. Its padded shoulder straps offer comfort and it also has two grab handles on top making it convenient to open and provide a balanced carry. It’s also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association thanks to its comfortable FlexVent suspension system.
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This attractive hoodie has more going for it than just looks, thanks to The North Face’s Lightrange finish, which provides UPF protection, anti-odor technology, and moisture-wicking properties. It also has reflective elements on the chest and back, making it a great pick for evening runners.
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The North Face Jester backpack is the ideal campus backpack. It has a 30 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front organization pocket with mesh water bottle holders.
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If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body.
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The super soft Osito Jacket is made with a supersoft high-pile fleece and provides instant, lightweight warmth. It has a rib-knit collar, hem and cuffs for better warmth retention in chilly weather.
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The North Face's Yumiori fleece is a perfect hiking-slash-everyday fleece. Smartphones fit snugly into the chest pocket, one zipper even doubles as a hair tie, and it's finished with durable water repellent.
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The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.
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It's hard to say no to this cozy fleece. It's made of soft polyester fleece, with an athletic look and lightweight feel. Make sure to grab one to layer up when temperatures drop on crisp fall days.
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$91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora.
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This lightweight puffer blends recycled down with synthetic insulation for maximum warmth and weather resistance in a tidy, easy-to-stow package. Zonal sheet insulation and a water-repellant finish round out the feature set.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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