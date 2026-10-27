Ready to refresh your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead? The North Face has you covered with versatile styles designed for everything from crisp fall days to the coldest winter weather. While the brand tends to be a bit pricey, several retailers are currently offering discounts on some of its most popular styles.

In fact, Amazon, REI and the official North Face site are knocking up to 50% off select styles. Whether you're planning to hit the trails, explore the great outdoors or brave a rainstorm, The North Face has the perfect pieces to keep you comfortable as temperatures start to drop.

To take advantage of these incredible deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face sale.

The North Face Apparel Deals

The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie: was $30 now $27 at Amazon Right now this Dock Worker Recycled Beanie from The North Face is on sale starting from $27. It's super stylish thanks to its range of muted color options and The North Face logo patch. Plus, its deep fit maximizes warmth. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Jester Daypack: was $75 now $44 at REI This backpack features tons of compartments — including a laptop sleeve — and can even stand up on its own. Its padded shoulder straps offer comfort and it also has two grab handles on top making it convenient to open and provide a balanced carry. It’s also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association thanks to its comfortable FlexVent suspension system. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Sunriser Hoodie (Men's): was $80 now $56 at The North Face This attractive hoodie has more going for it than just looks, thanks to The North Face’s Lightrange finish, which provides UPF protection, anti-odor technology, and moisture-wicking properties. It also has reflective elements on the chest and back, making it a great pick for evening runners. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at REI The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions. Read more Read less ▼