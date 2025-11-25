\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="97c31d4e-17c8-48ad-83f4-c03157e0c1ad"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="TLPP3LnH37xrtXuLqQXnWD" name="Black Friday Main Blog Image" alt="Collage of items on sale for Black Friday" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/TLPP3LnH37xrtXuLqQXnWD.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4000" height="2250" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="0c0e84f6-0132-4545-a904-daf06417767e">With Black Friday only days away, the sales season has officially hit fever pitch. Welcome to Tom's Guide's live Australian coverage, where we are cutting through the noise to bring you real-time updates on the best deals. While the main event kicks off on <strong>Friday, November 28</strong>, retailers have already pulled the trigger on early discounts. We&rsquo;ll be here tracking all the best price drops from now until the sale wraps up at <strong>11:59pm (AEDT) on Monday, December 1</strong>. Bookmark this page now, as fresh deals are landing frequently!</p>\n\n<p id="60ba7929-129e-4f35-810d-8a96f303dd92">&uarr; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#section-apparel">Back to all deals</a></p>\n