The best Black Friday ice maker deals 2026: save on nugget, bullet, and smart models
Get host-ready in just 6 minutes
A great countertop ice maker can completely change how you host, and there’s no better time to buy one than Black Friday. Because warm weather demand pushes prices up every spring and summer, Black Friday is the sweet spot of the year to snag a steep discount on ice makers.
To save you the hassle of sorting through endless online listings, I’ve dug through the major Black Friday sales and checked historical pricing to highlight the standout deals actually worth buying. My favorite deal right now is the $69 Igloo Portable Ice Maker at Amazon, alongside standout deals on nugget, compact, and self cleaning models.
No matter what kind of ice (or budget) you’re working with, there’s a great deal waiting below. I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday countertop ice maker deals to shop right now.
Quick links
- Shop all Black Friday deals on Amazon right now!
- EUHOMY Countertop Ice Maker: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
- Igloo Portable Ice Maker: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
- Frigidaire Stainless Steel Ice Maker: was $99 now $76 @ Amazon
- Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker: was $295 now $237 @ Amazon
- GoveeLife Smart Ice Maker Pro: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
Best ice maker deals
Designed for effortless hosting and daily iced coffees, this compact ice maker produces nine cubes in six minutes alongside an auto-cleaning cycle, removable basket, and scoop. Putting a comparable six-minute countertop machine to work during a party, our own Cynthia Lawrence called it a lifesaver that "saved me from a frantic run to the grocery store to buy bags of ice."
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If you want dependable ice without babysitting freezer trays, this compact stainless steel machine churns out nine bullet cubes in seven minutes and up to 26 pounds a day. You can pick between two cube sizes on the LED panel, peek through the lid window, and drain it effortlessly via the bottom plug.
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I really like the way this Igloo ice maker looks aesthetically. Keep its two-quart tank topped up for up to 26 pounds of daily ice, complete with a built-in carry handle and a five-cycle self-cleaning function.
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Tired of digging around in a bin with a wet plastic scoop? Just hold your glass under this dispenser chute and press a button for chewable nugget ice straight into your cup. At just seven inches wide, it slips easily onto crowded coffee bars while still churning out up to 40 pounds a day, with your first batch ready in 10 minutes.
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There’s no denying this GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro is a splurge, even at its lowest price in months, but you literally get nugget ice in six minutes. Built for serious hosting and daily iced coffee fans, it cranks out up to 60 pounds a day, runs whisper-quiet, and lets you schedule batches from your phone or Alexa.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Kaycee is the How-To Editor at Tom’s Guide, crafting no-nonsense tutorials across phones, home hacks, TVs, beauty tech, and grooming. If it plugs into a wall, sits on a vanity, or refuses to work when you need it most, she’s probably written a guide on it. Beyond troubleshooting everyday life, Kaycee is an award-winning poet, a quintessential Aries, and perpetually replaying the same four RPGs on repeat.
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