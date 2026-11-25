Whether you’re looking to buy a coffee lover a gift this festive season, or treat yourself to one of the best coffee makers, I’ve spotted an elegant coffee maker deal this Black Friday.

In fact, it looks so cool it’s bound to be the pride of any kitchen. What’s more, it doesn’t just look sophisticated; it brews great-tasting coffee, and right now this Aarke Drip Coffee Maker Bundle, including a thermal jug, is $419 at Amazon, netting you an $80 saving.



At over $400 dollars, it’s still a high price to pay for a coffee maker, but it’s almost plastic-free, making it ideal if you’re worried about microplastics in your brew. Here’s why it’s a great buy this Black Friday.

Save $81 Aarke Drip Coffee Maker Bundles: was $500 now $419 at Amazon The Aarke Coffee Maker can brew 42 fluid ounces of coffee quickly and features a mostly plastic-free design. Plus, with this bundle, you get a carafe, filter, measuring spoon, and a thermal jug with a lid.

(Image credit: Future)

In our review of the Aarke Coffee Maker, my colleague describes it as having “catwalk-ready looks,” and I don’t disagree. With a luxe chrome finish, it looks sleek and impressive, and it will definitely boost your kitchen’s street cred.

But what can you expect from the Aarke Coffee Maker? It brews 10 cups in only 7 minutes, making it ideal for when you want to prepare a day’s worth of coffee in one go, and quickly. It’s a great option if you want a machine that meets your rapid brewing needs.

According to Aarke, the machine mimics a barista’s manual pour-over technique with a 360° filter basket and precision shower head, and you can use the optional Blooming Mode to pre-soak grounds for 30 seconds, releasing trapped gases to enhance flavor complexity and reduce sourness.

The coffee stays warm in the thermal jug, which features double-wall vacuum insulation. It keeps your coffee at the perfect drinking temperature if you don’t want to use the hot plate.

Designed in Sweden, this coffee maker blends clever engineering with a beautiful aesthetic. It's a perfect addition to your kitchen ahead of the holidays.