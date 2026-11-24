During the holiday season, we welcome lots of people into our homes between Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year, so keeping up the house presentable is a must. This means a lot of cleaning, but having one of the best robot vacuums can be a great help here.

This Black Friday, some of my favorite robot vacuums I've tested over the course of the year have had their prices reduced in Amazon's Black Friday deals.

There are deals with more than 50% off and savings over $700 to be had, with brands including Roborock, SharkNinja and Roomba being a part of the biggest offers. I've put together a list of my favorite deals on site so you don't have to spend time looking for the best ones.

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Roborock Q10 S5+: was $549 now $229 at Amazon The Roborock Q10 S5+ is a great option if you want a smaller docking station for your robot vacuum. It has a suction power of 10,000Pa, so it can swiftly clean up on hard flooring and carpet, and the app lets you plan cleaning routes and schedule them for the most convenience. At less than $230, this is a great option for anyone looking for their first robot vacuum. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro: was $999 now $499 at Amazon The Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch delivers excellent performance and is a premium, fully autonomous robot vacuum and mop. It offers excellent performance on hard floors and carpets, plus a highly effective mopping mode. The NeverTouch dock makes maintenance simple, and it will look after itself by refilling the water for mopping, adding detergent, and emptying its dustbin. Read more Read less ▼

Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro : was $799 now $449 at Amazon The Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro is a great value-for-money vacuum, with effective vacuuming, powerful scrubbing via circular rotating mops, and a compact dock that is ideal for smaller homes or for those who want a more subtle dock. Mapping is accurate, and maintenance is simple, with up to 65 days of self-emptying storage; it can take care of itself while you take care of everything else. Read more Read less ▼