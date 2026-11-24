Roborock, SharkNinja, Roomba and more launch Black Friday discounts — save over $700 on my highest-rated robot vacuums
Sparkling floors for the holidays
During the holiday season, we welcome lots of people into our homes between Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year, so keeping up the house presentable is a must. This means a lot of cleaning, but having one of the best robot vacuums can be a great help here.
This Black Friday, some of my favorite robot vacuums I've tested over the course of the year have had their prices reduced in Amazon's Black Friday deals.
There are deals with more than 50% off and savings over $700 to be had, with brands including Roborock, SharkNinja and Roomba being a part of the biggest offers. I've put together a list of my favorite deals on site so you don't have to spend time looking for the best ones.
Quick links
- Roborock Q10 S5+: was $549 now $229 @ Amazon
- Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro: was $999 now $499 @ Amazon
- Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro: was $799 now $449 @ Amazon
- Dreame L50 Ultra: was $899 now $649 @ Amazon
- Roomba Max 775 Combo: was $999 now $664 @ Amazon
- Dreame X50 Ultra Complete: was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon
- Roborock Saros 20: was $1,599 now $989 @ Amazon
- Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete: was $1,699 now $989 @ Amazon
The Roborock Q10 S5+ is a great option if you want a smaller docking station for your robot vacuum. It has a suction power of 10,000Pa, so it can swiftly clean up on hard flooring and carpet, and the app lets you plan cleaning routes and schedule them for the most convenience. At less than $230, this is a great option for anyone looking for their first robot vacuum.
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The Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch delivers excellent performance and is a premium, fully autonomous robot vacuum and mop. It offers excellent performance on hard floors and carpets, plus a highly effective mopping mode. The NeverTouch dock makes maintenance simple, and it will look after itself by refilling the water for mopping, adding detergent, and emptying its dustbin.
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The Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro is a great value-for-money vacuum, with effective vacuuming, powerful scrubbing via circular rotating mops, and a compact dock that is ideal for smaller homes or for those who want a more subtle dock. Mapping is accurate, and maintenance is simple, with up to 65 days of self-emptying storage; it can take care of itself while you take care of everything else.
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The Dreame L50 Ultra offers low-maintenance operation, accurate mapping, and strong hard-floor cleaning. The robovac is very affordable for the price you pay anyway, but in this Black Friday deal, it's well worth your money.
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The Roomba Max 775 is stylish, user-friendly, and ideal for hard floors, with 90 days of dock maintenance and a convenient mop cover. The vacuuming performs well, and the roller mop does a great job of making floors shiny.
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The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete excels on hard floors with its side-sweeping arms that ensure every last bit of debris is picked up. The in-app mapping and navigation are easy to use, and the base is low-maintenance. The stylish design also makes it look more like home decor, which means it will look great anywhere.
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The Roborock Saros 20 is designed to lift the robot over thresholds and obstacles, meaning it can navigate through your home without a hitch. Its 36,000Pa powerful suction can remove pet hair and other debris from the carpet with complete ease.
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The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete is an exceptional option with impressive mopping skills that you can customize in the user-friendly app. The robot’s smart features make it an invaluable addition to your home, while the excellent mapping and extendable arms mean it won't miss a spot. The dock is large, but it's a valid trade-off for easy device maintenance. With $710 off, this is a no-brainer.
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Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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