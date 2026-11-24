Stay cozy for less — Get up to 50% off winter home essentials this Black Friday. Here are my top (toasty) picks
Beat the chill with these top deals
As temperatures continue to drop, ensuring your home remains warm and cozy during the cold season is a top priority. And I love nothing more than being wrapped up in a warm throw blanket, or keeping toasty WFH with one of the best space heaters.
Luckily, I’ve just spotted the best early Black Friday deals on winter home items that are up to 50% off. For instance, this Lasko Digital Space Heater is now $57 from $78 on Amazon.
While this Bedsure GentleSoft Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket has dropped to just $15 from $34 on Amazon. That’s an incredible saving of 56% off – saving you serious cash in your pocket.
So if you want to get extra cozy this season, here are my top deals to pick up today.
Quick Links
- Shop all Black Friday deals on Amazon right now!
- Bedsure GentleSoft Sherpa Fleece Throw: was $34 now $15 at Amazon
- Candle Warmer Lamp: was $19 now $16 at Amazon
- Honeywell 360° Surround Space Heater: was $46 now $39 at Amazon
- Lasko Digital Space Heater: was $78 now $57 at Amazon
- Dreo Smart Wall Heater: was $129now $110at Amazon
Cozy home deals
I love wrapping up in a cozy throw in winter, and this fleece blanket is ideal. Designed from a soft, plush material, this will certainly keep you warm all season. Plus, it looks great as a decorative item on your sofa or chair. And at such a bargain price, I'm tempted to buy several.
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Whether you're on the go, or simply want to keep your hot beverages warm for hours, this is a great YETI deal. The 8-oz cup features a double-walled insulation, is leakproof and designed to fit into any cupholder.
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You can't have a cozy ambiance without candles, and this electric candle lamp is a great deal. Designed to gently melt the candle from the top down, you don't need to keep lighting the wick. Since there is no flame, smoke, or air pollution, it's safer to use around young kids and pets. Win-win!
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Changing up your throw pillows is a great way to instantly spruce your sofa and create a cozy space. They can simply go right over your existing pillows, just make sure you order the correct size. Plus, they come in various colors to suit your home. A great deal for a set of four.
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If you really want to keep cozy and have a great night's sleep, a weighted blanket can do the trick. Designed to be cooling with a 'breathable' polyester cover, it features layers of cotton and padding as well as the premium glass beads. I'd say this is perfect for winter hibernation!
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Space heater deals
The Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater is a small yet mighty model for heating a small area. It’s perfect if you’re looking to take the chill off when you’re working at a desk or lounging on the sofa. Plus, it's ideal if you don't want to heat up an entire room (saving money on energy bills).
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If you want something to heat up a room quickly, this Lasko heater definitely ticks those boxes. It oscillates, spreading heat evenly around the room, and ensuring those cold spots are not missed. Plus, it comes with a handy remote control so you can control it and set timers without having to get out of bed. A great deal to be had this winter.
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If you have small-medium sized spaces, this will get the job done. In our Pelonis 16-inch Space Heater review we were impressed at well it heated the space, but bear in mind it's not ideal for huge rooms. However, if you want a powerful heater to set and leave in smaller rooms, it's a great choice.
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The Dreo Smart Wall Heater (WH517S) is a compact, wall-mounted heater that's ideal for your bedroom or home office. It received a 4.5/5 in our Dreo Smart Wall Heater review. It features four winter heating modes as well as a fan-only summer setting. It takes a few minutes to install, but once powered on it can be controlled manually, via its app or via Alexa. However, keep in mind that its thirst for electricity can balloon your power bill.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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