As temperatures continue to drop, ensuring your home remains warm and cozy during the cold season is a top priority. And I love nothing more than being wrapped up in a warm throw blanket, or keeping toasty WFH with one of the best space heaters.

Luckily, I’ve just spotted the best early Black Friday deals on winter home items that are up to 50% off. For instance, this Lasko Digital Space Heater is now $57 from $78 on Amazon.

While this Bedsure GentleSoft Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket has dropped to just $15 from $34 on Amazon. That’s an incredible saving of 56% off – saving you serious cash in your pocket.

So if you want to get extra cozy this season, here are my top deals to pick up today.

Cozy home deals

Save 56% Bedsure GentleSoft Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: was $34 now $15 at Amazon I love wrapping up in a cozy throw in winter, and this fleece blanket is ideal. Designed from a soft, plush material, this will certainly keep you warm all season. Plus, it looks great as a decorative item on your sofa or chair. And at such a bargain price, I'm tempted to buy several. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% INNQOO Candle Warmer Lamp : was $19 now $16 at Amazon You can't have a cozy ambiance without candles, and this electric candle lamp is a great deal. Designed to gently melt the candle from the top down, you don't need to keep lighting the wick. Since there is no flame, smoke, or air pollution, it's safer to use around young kids and pets. Win-win! Read more Read less ▼

MIULEE Soft Decorative Chenille Fall Pillow Covers Brown : was $27 now $21 at Amazon Changing up your throw pillows is a great way to instantly spruce your sofa and create a cozy space. They can simply go right over your existing pillows, just make sure you order the correct size. Plus, they come in various colors to suit your home. A great deal for a set of four. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% yescoool Cooling Weighted Blanket:: was $49 now $36 at Amazon If you really want to keep cozy and have a great night's sleep, a weighted blanket can do the trick. Designed to be cooling with a 'breathable' polyester cover, it features layers of cotton and padding as well as the premium glass beads. I'd say this is perfect for winter hibernation! Read more Read less ▼

Space heater deals

Save 15% Honeywell 360° Surround Space Heater: was $46 now $39 at Amazon The Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater is a small yet mighty model for heating a small area. It’s perfect if you’re looking to take the chill off when you’re working at a desk or lounging on the sofa. Plus, it's ideal if you don't want to heat up an entire room (saving money on energy bills). Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Lasko Digital Space Heater : was $78 now $57 at Amazon If you want something to heat up a room quickly, this Lasko heater definitely ticks those boxes. It oscillates, spreading heat evenly around the room, and ensuring those cold spots are not missed. Plus, it comes with a handy remote control so you can control it and set timers without having to get out of bed. A great deal to be had this winter. Read more Read less ▼